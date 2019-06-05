Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites | The Thaiger

Hot News
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
PHOTO: Andreita Levin
New outrage alert. Doing yoga poses on famous or sacred sites around Thailand will get you into trouble with the authorities.
Tourist Police say they’ve caught up with a foreign woman who shared photos on her Instagram account performing yoga exercises at sacred and historic sites around Thailand.
“A Mexican yoga teacher from Canada is being criticised for photos she posted on Instagram showing her going through yoga exercises in sacred places in Thailand, including in the Emerald Buddha Temple.”
On Wednesday, officers from Chiang Rai Tourist Police spoke to Andreita Levin after they received complaints from people who said the photos were inappropriate.
Mexican born Levin, has posted photos at sites around the country including Prasat Pra Thepbidorn, Rong Sue Ten temple in Chiang Rai, Sukhothai Historical Park and at the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok.
Tourist police say that Ms Levin will not be charged over the photos but has agreed to remove them after requests she delete them from her Instagram page. Ms Levin confirmed that she intends to stay in Thailand and continue her holiday.
She’s promised officials that she won’t take any more photos posing yoga poses at sacred sites in the country. Some of her favourite poses include the ‘lotus sunrise’ pose, the ‘golden apple goddess’ pose and the famous ‘Thai faux outrage’ pose.
SOURCE: Manager Online | ThaiVisa
Environment
Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang
PHOTOS: DMCR
A baby dugong, which was found lost in Krabi two months ago, has been given the name ‘Marium’ and continues to be cared for at a dugong nursery in Trang.
The baby dugong, found on a Krabi beach, was taken back to its home area in Trang, southern Thailand, on April 30.
Read more about the wayward baby dugong’s discovery HERE.
The female baby dugong is now six months old. She’s been in good care in Koh Libong in Trang. Her name means ‘beautiful woman of the sea’. The Dugong is one of Thailand ‘reserved animals’ and is considered a signature species for the region – a favourite for local fishermen and tourists.
Officials say that when the baby dugong is older and stronger, it will be released back to the wild in the open sea off Trang.
Business
Where are Thai’s heading for this summer holidays?
Thai travellers who are booking through Airbnb are discovering new ‘off the beaten track’ destinations. Globally, Airbnb identifies some of the top trending destinations based on percentage growth in bookings during the same time last year *. And when we say growth, we mean mega growth!
The top choices are:
• Valenciennes, France (704%)
• Changsha, China (695%)
• Matsudo, Japan (476%)
• Marigot, St. Martin (467%)
• Wuhan, China (454%)
• Dorado, Puerto Rico (449%)
• Yeosu, South Korea (408%)
• Bragg Creek, Canada (382%)
Thai Airbnb travellers are searching both overseas and domestically for their summer travel fix with major cities and island resorts their top picks. The top destinations for Thai guests booking Airbnb are ranked according to the percentage growth in bookings over the same time last year *.
The go-to popular winners for Thai travellers are:
• Bali, Indonesia (206%);
• Taipei, Taiwan (156%);
• Hong Kong (80%);
• Bangkok (60%);
• Samui (41%);
• Sapporo, Japan (29%);
Thailand remains a favoured destination for many families travelling this summer. The top three source markets based on percentage growth in bookings during the same time last year** are predictably China (58%) followed by the Russian Federation (39%) and the UK (84%).
Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Bangkok are the top three travel destinations in Thailand for overseas families this summer according to Airbnb’s booking trends.
*Based on internal Airbnb data for year-over-year growth for bookings made for June 1 – September 2, 2019 compared to the same booking period in 2018.
**Based on internal Airbnb data for year-over-year growth for bookings specifying that a child or infant is coming on the trip made for June 1 – September 2, 2019 compared to the same booking period in 2018.
Chiang Mai
Grab electric tuk tuks launch in Chiang Mai
Grab, the nemesis of the old taxi and red bus network in Chiang Mai, has signed an agreement with government and private sector partners to establish the Chiang Mai Smart Mobility Alliance Network. It is the first such partnership in South East Asia.
Thai aim is to reduce Chiang Mai’s public transport footprint by 35% within the next five years. The goal is to replace 450 LPG (Liquid Petroleum Gas) Tuk Tuks with electric versions as soon as this year.
Grab has launched the region’s first Grab ‘TukTuk Electric’ to allow locals and tourists to easily book transport through the Grab app.
The selling point to suspicious taxi and tuk tuk drivers is that the new service will create better income-earning opportunities using the electric vehicles as they can enjoy up to 80% in fuel costs savings. As an example, an LPG Tuk Tuk fuel bill is about 6,000 baht. This compares to the 1,400 baht monthly bill for charging an Grab electric TukTuk.
Grab also says that drivers will benefit from greater demand with the Grab App making bookings easier and faster for locals and tourists.
Grab is seeing Chiang Mai as a viable test-case which they intend to propose to the Thai government as a roll-out for the entire country.
The new Grab Electric Tuk Tuks are already being hailed by the deputy governor of Chiang Mai, Wirun Panthewee, as an excellent step forward.
“Chiang Mai has initiated several projects aimed at transforming city management in all spheres in response to the Smart City vision. Over the past year, we have improved the infrastructure in the Nimmanhaemin area under the Smart Nimman project where the development of transportation has been our top priority, so as to increase the efficiency of public transportation, reduce air pollution, elevate the quality of life for the people and move towards Smart Mobility.”
Meanwhile, the country head for Grab Thailand, Tarin Thaniyavarn, says the new roll-out of electric tuk tuts in Chiang is a first for South East Asia.
“We are committed to invest in the smart mobility future of Thailand and bring about cleaner, safer and more efficient mobility solutions for Thais. In partnership with the Chiang Mai government and industry partners, we want to actively contribute towards Chiang Mai Smart Mobility Alliance Network’s goal of a less-polluted and less-congested Chiang Mai city.
SOURCE: The Nation
