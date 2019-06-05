Connect with us

Hot News

Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Andreita Levin

New outrage alert. Doing yoga poses on famous or sacred sites around Thailand will get you into trouble with the authorities.

Tourist Police say they’ve caught up with a foreign woman who shared photos on her Instagram account performing yoga exercises at sacred and historic sites around Thailand.

Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites | News by The Thaiger

“A Mexican yoga teacher from Canada is being criticised for photos she posted on Instagram showing her going through yoga exercises in sacred places in Thailand, including in the Emerald Buddha Temple.”

On Wednesday, officers from Chiang Rai Tourist Police spoke to Andreita Levin after they received complaints from people who said the photos were inappropriate.

Mexican born Levin, has posted photos at sites around the country including Prasat Pra Thepbidorn, Rong Sue Ten temple in Chiang Rai, Sukhothai Historical Park and at the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok.

Tourist police say that Ms Levin will not be charged over the photos but has agreed to remove them after requests she delete them from her Instagram page. Ms Levin confirmed that she intends to stay in Thailand and continue her holiday.

She’s promised officials that she won’t take any more photos posing yoga poses at sacred sites in the country. Some of her favourite poses include the ‘lotus sunrise’ pose, the ‘golden apple goddess’ pose and the famous ‘Thai faux outrage’ pose.

SOURCE: Manager Online | ThaiVisa

Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites | News by The Thaiger Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites | News by The Thaiger



Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out YonderTours for things to do in Thailand and tours across the country.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Environment

Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: DMCR

A baby dugong, which was found lost in Krabi two months ago, has been given the name ‘Marium’ and continues to be cared for at a dugong nursery in Trang.

The baby dugong, found on a Krabi beach, was taken back to its home area in Trang, southern Thailand, on April 30.

Read more about the wayward baby dugong’s discovery HERE.

The female baby dugong is now six months old. She’s been in good care in Koh Libong in Trang. Her name means ‘beautiful woman of the sea’. The Dugong is one of Thailand ‘reserved animals’ and is considered a signature species for the region – a favourite for local fishermen and tourists.

Officials say that when the baby dugong is older and stronger, it will be released back to the wild in the open sea off Trang.

Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang | News by The Thaiger Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang | News by The Thaiger Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang | News by The Thaiger

 

Continue Reading

Business

Where are Thai’s heading for this summer holidays?

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

Where are Thai’s heading for this summer holidays? | The Thaiger

Thai travellers who are booking through Airbnb are discovering new ‘off the beaten track’ destinations. Globally, Airbnb identifies some of the top trending destinations based on percentage growth in bookings during the same time last year *. And when we say growth, we mean mega growth!

The top choices are:
• Valenciennes, France (704%)
• Changsha, China (695%)
• Matsudo, Japan (476%)
• Marigot, St. Martin (467%)
• Wuhan, China (454%)
• Dorado, Puerto Rico (449%)
• Yeosu, South Korea (408%)
• Bragg Creek, Canada (382%)

Thai Airbnb travellers are searching both overseas and domestically for their summer travel fix with major cities and island resorts their top picks. The top destinations for Thai guests booking Airbnb are ranked according to the percentage growth in bookings over the same time last year *.

Where are Thai's heading for this summer holidays? | News by The Thaiger

The go-to popular winners for Thai travellers are:
• Bali, Indonesia (206%);
• Taipei, Taiwan (156%);
• Hong Kong (80%);
• Bangkok (60%);
• Samui (41%);
• Sapporo, Japan (29%);

Thailand remains a favoured destination for many families travelling this summer. The top three source markets based on percentage growth in bookings during the same time last year** are predictably China (58%) followed by the Russian Federation (39%) and the UK (84%).

Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Bangkok are the top three travel destinations in Thailand for overseas families this summer according to Airbnb’s booking trends.

*Based on internal Airbnb data for year-over-year growth for bookings made for June 1 – September 2, 2019 compared to the same booking period in 2018.

**Based on internal Airbnb data for year-over-year growth for bookings specifying that a child or infant is coming on the trip made for June 1 – September 2, 2019 compared to the same booking period in 2018.

Where are Thai's heading for this summer holidays? | News by The Thaiger 

Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Grab electric tuk tuks launch in Chiang Mai

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

Grab electric tuk tuks launch in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger

Grab, the nemesis of the old taxi and red bus network in Chiang Mai, has signed an agreement with government and private sector partners to establish the Chiang Mai Smart Mobility Alliance Network. It is the first such partnership in South East Asia.

Thai aim is to reduce Chiang Mai’s public transport footprint by 35% within the next five years. The goal is to replace 450 LPG (Liquid Petroleum Gas) Tuk Tuks with electric versions as soon as this year.

Grab has launched the region’s first Grab ‘TukTuk Electric’ to allow locals and tourists to easily book transport through the Grab app.

The selling point to suspicious taxi and tuk tuk drivers is that the new service will create better income-earning opportunities using the electric vehicles as they can enjoy up to 80% in fuel costs savings. As an example, an LPG Tuk Tuk fuel bill is about 6,000 baht. This compares to the 1,400 baht monthly bill for charging an Grab electric TukTuk.

Grab also says that drivers will benefit from greater demand with the Grab App making bookings easier and faster for locals and tourists.

Chiang Mai already has many of the Grab businesses running including JustGrab, Grab RodDaeng and GrabFood.

Grab is seeing Chiang Mai as a viable test-case which they intend to propose to the Thai government as a roll-out for the entire country.

The new Grab Electric Tuk Tuks are already being hailed by the deputy governor of Chiang Mai, Wirun Panthewee, as an excellent step forward.

“Chiang Mai has initiated several projects aimed at transforming city management in all spheres in response to the Smart City vision. Over the past year, we have improved the infrastructure in the Nimmanhaemin area under the Smart Nimman project where the development of transportation has been our top priority, so as to increase the efficiency of public transportation, reduce air pollution, elevate the quality of life for the people and move towards Smart Mobility.”

Meanwhile, the country head for Grab Thailand, Tarin Thaniyavarn, says the new roll-out of electric tuk tuts in Chiang is a first for South East Asia.

“We are committed to invest in the smart mobility future of Thailand and bring about cleaner, safer and more efficient mobility solutions for Thais. In partnership with the Chiang Mai government and industry partners, we want to actively contribute towards Chiang Mai Smart Mobility Alliance Network’s goal of a less-polluted and less-congested Chiang Mai city.

Grab electric tuk tuks launch in Chiang Mai | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 623 hours ago

[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 625 hours ago

11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 627 hours ago

5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล24 hours ago

เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless” | The Thaiger
เพลงสากล2 days ago

เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 days ago

[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 days ago

[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 days ago

ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย4 days ago

ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง5 days ago

ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป] | The Thaiger
บันเทิง5 days ago

ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ | The Thaiger
รีวิวหนัง5 days ago

รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล5 days ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป] | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 626 days ago

นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป]
คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล6 days ago

คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี”

Trending