X Open Hub to take centre stage at iFX EXPO Asia 2024

X Open Hub, a leading liquidity firm and provider of technical solutions, announced its participation as an official exhibitor at the upcoming iFX EXPO Asia 2024. This move underscores the company’s commitment to growth and expansion across the Asian market.

With more than 15 years of experience serving clients worldwide, the company will be showcasing its full product offering in Thailand, including its wide range of cutting-edge technologies and solutions to a diverse audience of industry professionals and brokerages.

X Open Hub representatives with extensive knowledge and expertise are set to be in attendance at the event, which is taking place between September 16-18 at the illustrious Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld in Bangkok.

In its role as a prominent exhibitor, the company will have a visible presence on the expo floor, ready to welcome visitors to meet the team, make new connections, and discuss potential collaborations from its strategic base at Booth 116.

At the booth, attendees can observe a live demonstration of X Open Hub’s liquidity solutions first-hand, displaying the platform’s seamless integration and robust performance, designed to meet the demands of modern financial markets.

In addition to this, company representatives will also highlight its fast and reliable trade execution alongside its competitive spread offerings available on the first line of the order book. Featured spreads include trades from 0.1/10 lots for EURUSD, 0.02/10 lots for OIL, and 0.4/3 lots for DAX.

Meet the X Open Hub team

For those interested in meeting with members of the team, X Open Hub encourages attendees to schedule meetings in advance, to save time later on, so they can get the most out of their iFX EXPO Asia 2024 experience.

By arranging one-on-one sessions with the X Open Hub team, participants can benefit from tailored insights, customised recommendations, and bespoke solutions designed to meet their specific business needs and objectives.

Since its inception, X Open Hub has built and developed a solid reputation for trust and reliability, becoming a leading name in the industry, and renowned for supplying premium multi-asset liquidity solutions for companies across the globe.

It provides deep institutional-grade liquidity to brokers and banks, covering over 5,000 global instruments, including stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and ETFs. By offering access to stable liquidity under all market conditions, the company enables financial services providers to diversify their product offerings and expand their businesses.

X Open Hub is one of the leading liquidity providers currently operating in the financial services sector, thanks to its strategic placement of servers in the world’s largest data centres, which ensures seamless operations.

Other important features offered to brokers include rigorous risk controls, customised liquidity solutions, and comprehensive post-trade reporting, which enhances transparency and improves overall efficiency.

Deep order book deliveries

Additionally, X Open Hub delivers access to deep order books with superior depth across all available instruments and provides multiple integration options, including FIX protocol, API, MT4/MT5 bridge or gateway, as well as integration with PrimeXM, oneZero, Gold-i, Tools for Brokers, and more.

To find out more about the liquidity solutions offered by X Open Hub, visit the following link.

