Thai man condemned for using free cafe WiFi to watch porn (video)

The owner of a coffee shop in the central province of Lopburi condemned a pervy Thai man for using the cafe’s free WiFi to watch pornography and harass female customers. He reportedly spent long periods at the cafe without buying anything.

The cafe owner shared a video of the man in a Facebook group for Lopburi residents on September 5. The man in the video appeared to be between 50 and 60 years old, dressed entirely in dark blue clothing. In the footage, he was seen watching porn on his mobile phone while inside the cafe.

“Warning for everyone! I don’t mean to cause harm but what happened is completely inappropriate. It occurred today (September 5) at around 3pm. This man comes to the cafe every day for the free WiFi and never buys anything.

“I hadn’t noticed him until today. He stayed for a very long time and there were many children present. This is a public place and our cafe is also located within a temple area. I have already warned him about his behaviour.”

The owner shared another video showing her approaching the man and instructing him not to repeat his actions. She also noted that most of her customers were university students and children.

According to the cafe owner, the man claimed that he did not intend to watch pornography in public. He said he scrolled through his social media feed and accidentally came across the video, which he then watched. The owner added that the man bought a drink for the first time on the day he was caught.

The owner later revealed to Channel 7 that the man not only watched porn in the cafe but also sexually harassed female customers by staring at them.

Many women in the comments section shared that they encountered this man before in other coffee shops in the area, although they did not provide specific details about his behaviour.

The owner decided not to take legal action against the man but expressed hope that he would not repeat his actions, either in her cafe or elsewhere.