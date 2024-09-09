Pattaya City launches health project for night workers

Image courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya City takes a significant stride in enhancing healthcare accessibility for night workers as Mayor Poramese Ngampiches inaugurated the Proactive Health Promotion Project for Night Workers yesterday, September 8.

The launch event, held at Leela Club on Walking Street, gathered prominent city executives, including Nathamon Ajsong, Chairman of the Pattaya City Transformation Leaders, and Doctor Atthaporn Limpanyalert, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

The initiative, a joint effort between Pattaya City and the NHSO, is designed to deliver crucial health promotion and prevention services to night workers over the next four months. Running from yesterday until December 20, the project aims to reach at least 5,000 individuals by visiting various locations across Pattaya City.

Nathamon Ajsong emphasised the project’s goals, underscoring the critical need to make healthcare more accessible for night workers who often find it challenging to obtain medical services during regular hours. She explained that the project includes cervical cancer screenings using self-test kits, a measure that drastically reduces the necessity for hospital visits.

Atthaporn pointed out the project’s alignment with the “Better Pattaya” policy, aimed at fostering sustainable tourism development. The initiative brings together government, public, and private sector network partners, creating a holistic approach to boosting public health in Pattaya.

The project is set to cover a broad range of health services, including screenings and preventive care, tailored specifically to the needs of night workers. This demographic often faces unique health challenges due to irregular hours and limited access to traditional healthcare services, reported The Pattaya News.

The choice of Leela Club on Walking Street as the launch venue underscores the project’s focus on reaching the heart of Pattaya’s nightlife industry. Walking Street, known for its vibrant nightlife, is home to many night workers who will benefit directly from this initiative.

The project also includes educational components, aiming to raise awareness about health issues among night workers. By providing information and resources, the initiative seeks to empower individuals to take charge of their health proactively.