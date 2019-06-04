Twitter’s Thailand Top Ten – Q1 2019 | The Thaiger

Technology
Twitter’s Thailand Top Ten – Q1 2019
Twitter continues to grow as a popular social App in Thailand.
Now Twitter have announced their first ever brand index for Thailand – Top 10 Brands on Twitter in Thailand. Measured by engagement over the first quarter of the year (January 1 – March 31, 2019), here are the Top 10 Brands on Twitter in Thailand…
1. AIS (@AIS_Thailand)
2. Oishi Drink Station (@OishiDrinkTH)
3. Watsons Thailand (@WatsonsThailand)
4. Samsung Mobile Thailand (@SamsungMobileTH)
5. MK Restaurants (@MK_Restaurants)
6. KBank (@KBank_Live)
7. 7-Eleven Thailand (@7ElevenThailand)
8. L’Oréal Paris TH (@LOrealParisTH)
9. Wall’s Thailand (@Walls_Thailand)
10. Lays Thailand (@laysthailand)
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Entertainment
Goodbye iTunes, hello new dedicated Apps
In January 2001 Apple announced iTunes. It changed everything in the music industry and has gone on to spawn other more modern forms of music purchases and sharing. It was a true ‘disrupter’ for the time. Then, just eight months later would come the iPod which fundamentally changed the way we listen to music as well.
Now Apple is introducing three new apps to replace iTunes. Whereas iTunes was revolutionary for its time now there are newer entertainment sharing models – Spotify, Pandora and Netflix. Heard of them?!
Apple announced yesterday that iTunes will be replaced by Music, TV and Podcasts. iTunes will still exist as a standalone iOS app and on Windows PCs and all your songs and libraries will be migrated across to to the new apps, well at least on Mac devices (stay tuned for PC migration tools as well).
But the move to phase out iTunes didn’t come as a total surprise as the company has been pushing users towards the Apple Music subscription service so they can charge a monthly fee instead of waiting for you to buy a few songs.
The company said users will still be able to purchase and download songs through iTunes’ Music store within the Music app, and can buy movies and TV shows in the Apple TV app.
Apple formally launched iTunes in 2001 but its music store, launched in 2003, changed the way we buy and listen to music. The format came at a time the music business struggled with online piracy and file-sharing sites. With a fresh and clean user interface, simple billing and an intuitive catalogue, iTunes offered a much better experience than any other platform at the time.
Phuket
Phuket’s media shuffles – the news leaders
Phuket’s media is going through a minor revolution. A lot of work is going into spreading local news for an island of some 450,000 locals and 12 million annual tourists (who are unlikely to read any local news media anyway).
Roll back 20 years and the local leader in the media was the Phuket Gazette which lasted as an English-speaking newspaper for 23 years, in the days when there were plenty of English-speaking readers living on the island. It ceased publication in May 2017 (The Thaiger bought Phuket Gazette’s digital assets in July 2017).
As we enter the middle of 2019 the island’s media is almost completely unrecognisable.
Most people, the vast majority, learn about what’s happening around Phuket on social media now – when we say most we mean over 90%. Facebook is now leading the way in Thailand and Phuket as a key news source. It’s NOW, it’s mostly free, easy to access and just about every Thai, and foreigner, carries it around in their pocket.
Media is measured by ‘reach’ – eyeballs on stories. A more recent term for that is ‘engagement’ – people who click on or comment on a story. The numbers for Phuket’s media speak for themselves, they’re public and are easily checked on the internet (go to your ‘Insights’ page on Facebook and add any pages you want to compare). News websites are taking a second place now to social media on the island as a source of news. These figures are from the past seven days for Facebook engagement…
The reach-leaders, Newshawk Phuket and Phuket People’s Voice, are also starting to add English versions of their Thai news posts which will further eat into the traffic of older island news businesses. But their leadership in readers is no surprise when most of the island’s readers are Thai.
For website news there is also a good range of news sites – the two Phuket-based leaders are a long way in front of the others for monthly traffic.
In April thethaiger.com reached 1.56 million users versus 463,000 for the island’s second most popular news website
(similarweb.com stats are usually out by 10-20% but reflect trends and general traffic reliably. If you want to check any website’s traffic just type in the web address. It only measures sites with more than 12,000 visits a month)
Of course there are still other news sources, principally the venerable The Phuket News which keeps pumping out 32 pages of recent news, stories and local ads every Friday – a remarkable achievement by any standard where weekly ‘newspapers’ are becoming a rare luxury in the modern media landscape.
Other social media portals like Instagram and Line also have their share of ‘news’ but it’s tiny in comparison to Facebook in Thailand where the platforms are more about messaging and sharing photos. There is also a handful of radio and video news media on the island but their reach is extremely limited and the numbers not applicable in the wider picture.
When it comes to ‘reach’ and ‘targeting’ there is nothing that comes even close to online media, and the gap widens every month. Well, every week! That an advertiser can target their audience by age, location, interest, search-history and buying habits is astonishingly powerful. And it costs a fraction of what advertisers used to spend on ‘traditional’ media.
More importantly, Phuket’s online media is completely measurable. For advertisers this means that they can measure the true performance and value of their ads.
Bottomline, Phuket’s media landscape has matured remarkably in the past decade and more so in just the last 6 months. And it will continue to evolve. For Phuket readers, in Thai and English, the latest competition means new choices and news voices.
Next week we’ll check out the leaders in the wider Thai media landscape where there’s also been a lot of recent changes.
Technology
From October you’ll have to pay your traffic fines before you can re-register your vehicle
PHOTOS: The Nation
It’s official, sort of.
From October 1, police have advised that car owners must pay all traffic fines or will be unable to re-register their vehicles and get a new annual registration sticker for their windscreen.
Without these window stickers, they will have problems with traffic police while on the roads.
Car licence registrations must be renewed on an annual basis. Stickers issued for the renewal must also be on prominent display in the vehicle.
The Nation reports that vehicle owners normally renew their vehicle licence registration without fail. But many have ignored traffic tickets issued by police. This led police to work with the Land Transport Department to link details about outstanding traffic fines to the system tracking car licence renewals.
“Our system is now linked with the traffic-fine database,” LTD deputy director-general Chantira Purutpat said yesterday.
Contrary to previous reports that those with unpaid traffic tickets would not be able to renew their annual vehicle licence registration, Chantira explained that the renewal would still be allowed. But motorists with outstanding fines would not get the round stickers proving their renewal.
“If vehicle owners come for a renewal but refuse to pay the fines for pending traffic tickets, they will get only a temporary receipt for the renewal,” Chantira said.
According to her, this receipt will be valid for just 30 days.
After that, traffic police may arrest and fine people whose vehicles do not display the round stickers proving renewal of car-licences. The maximum fine for this offence is currently 2,000 baht.
Statistics show that 11 million traffic tickets were issued in 2018. Of them, 9.7 million were simply ignored, with no one coming forward to pay the fines.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
The really, really crazy solution for Pattaya’s sewage and wastewater problem
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
Blacklisted Russian gets fake passport, returns to Thailand as Romanian, caught again
British man loses 20K baht to an alleged ladyboy pickpocket in Pattaya – VIDEO
Man found hanged in Karon house, Phuket
Twitter’s Thailand Top Ten – Q1 2019
Bangkok’s Governor says Chatuchak is safe and repairs underway
Goodbye iTunes, hello new dedicated Apps
One dead, seven injured as car collides with bus in Chon Buri
Phuket’s new town planning code will radically change island
Patong businessman blames “State sponsored extortion” for town’s latest tourism woes
Airports of Thailand open bidding for new duty free contracts at three airports
Thailand’s Maya Bay settles into an extended period of rest – VIDEO
Gunman shoots and kills village head in Narathiwat mosque
The rise of the Incels and plastic surgery for men
Truck collides with power pole in Krabi, driver injured
More educated Thais earn more – SCB study
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทยตบบัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” นัดที่ 7 -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป]
คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี”
ตัวอย่าง Annabelle Comes Home – แอนนาเบลล์ ตุ๊กตาผีกลับบ้าน [ซับไทย]
ดูสถิติก่อนเกม ไทย -เบลเยี่ยม วันนี้ : วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019
เชียร์สด 30 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด นัดที่ 6
Trending
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
-
Hot News3 days ago
Two Pattaya pubs raided, 155 arrested over drug use
-
Hot News4 days ago
Bali’s Mount Agung erupts again
-
Thailand3 days ago
Top 7 Thai expat myths
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok’s pick-up-smashing angry aunties have their day in court
-
Bangkok1 day ago
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
-
Bangkok4 days ago
King Power wins duty free and shopping management contract for Suvarnabhumi
-
Hot News23 hours ago
The rise of the Incels and plastic surgery for men