Bangkok’s Governor says Chatuchak is safe and repairs underway | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok’s Governor says Chatuchak is safe and repairs underway
PHOTO: TNA MCOT
Bangkok’s governor says Chatuchak Weekend Market is safe and that there will be no damage to tourism at the Bangkok icon.
Chatuchak, aka ‘JJ Market’, has more than 15,000 stalls and 11,500 vendors, divided up into 27 sections. It is the world’s largest and most diverse weekend market, with over 200,000+ visitors every weekend.
A fire on Sunday night destroyed 100 or so shops and damaged many others. Governor Asawin Kwanmuang says that repairs are being made quickly and, in the meantime, tents for affected vendors were being erected.
The market was already closed for the night when the fire started around 9.15pm near the Gate 1 area.
The Governor told media that it was probably an electrical fault that was responsible for the blaze, fuelled by the extreme heat on the night and a strong wind. Other media reports yesterday said that witnesses had reported an exploding transformer triggering the blaze.
Bangkok
UPDATE: Chatuchak Weekend Market fire, Bangkok
Bangkok’s governo, along with forensic officers, visited the world- famous Chatuchak market this morning to inspect damage caused by last night’s huge blaze that destroyed a total of 120 shops and damaged lots of others (revised up from 30 shops as reported earlier by The Thaiger).
Meanwhile witnesses report that an explosion in an electrical transformer could have caused the fire. Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 2, report that witnesses saw a spark at a transformer shortly before the fire started engulfing that section of the market.
The fire broke out at about 9.15pm after the market had already closed (at 6pm). The cause of the blaze that reportedly started in Zone 25.
Witnesses say they saw the flames and heard sporadic explosions. About 20 fire trucks were deployed to the scene and firefighters took about an hour and a half to bring the fire under control.
An initial assessment of the site found that a total of 200 shops inside the market, covering about 1,000 square metres, were damaged by the fire, some completely destroyed.
Bangkok governor Asawain Kwanmuang visited the site this morning to estimate the damage and meet vendors affected by the fire. His office will set up a complaint centre for the affected vendors to register their complaints.
An initial investigation revealed that the shops destroyed by the fire sold ceramics, wood and silk products. The shops are very close to each other and the layout made it difficult for the firefighters to put out the blaze that spread fast due to the strong wind. Moreover most of the shops were locked, forcing the firefighters to break in to douse the flames.
Waranyu Deeruesarn, a vendor at the market, told reporters that he saw columns of smoke and flames inside a shop selling silk clothes. Most of the shops were already closed due to the long holidays.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Thailand Events – June 2019
with The Sponsorship Experts – Paul Poole (South East Asia)
There are no shortage of food related events in Bangkok in June but if you’re only going to go to one, the third installation of Taan Bangkok’s Chef Table series will see Khun Kanaporn “Aum” Chancherdsak, the owner of Trang’s renowned restaurant Trang Ko’e, showcase her meticulous cooking on June 6. A unique blend of Chinese, Malay and Thai influences and techniques, Peranakan food is becoming harder to find as many shy away from the labour intensive cooking methods. For tickets, click on the link.
A highlight on the annual music calendar, the Hua Hin International Jazz Festival returns once again to the beachside resorts on June 7-8. Held on the beachfront of Centara Grand Beach Resort in Hua Hin on 7-8 June, the festival will feature performances from famous jazz musicians from Thailand and abroad scheduled from 4pm to midnight on both days. Entry is free so there’s no excuse not to go to this pearl of an event.
Families and those interested in the oceans should head to Alliance Française on June 8 for World Oceans Day. A public awareness event hosted by Sang Foundation & partners Precious Plastic, Grin Green International, Eco Beasts and Trash Hero with the support of Alliance Française Bangkok and IRD (French Research Institute for Development), the day will start with with a film screening for kids, followed by concerts, a civic forum for discussing environmental issues, workshops and entertainment. It’s a great way to teach children of the role and importance of sustainable practices in protecting our planet.
For something out of the ordinary, head to Exotic Fishing Thailand, a premium fishing resort in Phang Nga for the first ever Exotic Fishing Thailand Individual Open. Open to just 16 competitors, the event runs from 8am to 6pm with the winner judged based on the accumulated length of fish over 30cm caught. Love fishing? This is your event!
One of Thailand’s and wider Asia’s most popular mass participation sporting events, Laguna Phuket Marathon, will see thousands of participants and spectators descend on Phuket on the weekend of June 8-9. Held for the 14th time in the award-winning Laguna Phuket, organisers are expecting more than 13,000 participants from over 50 countries. The 5km and 2km distances are sold out but registration for the 10km, the Half Marathon, the Marathon and the Marathon Relay events is still open until June 3.
For those not yet ready to take on a full marathon, the Amazing Field Hua Hin Classic Run Ultra Half Marathon gives runners the opportunity to explore the charming coastal communities around Hua Hin on shorter distances. There are four different distances – 5km, 10km 15km and 25km – so there is something for experienced runners and novices alike.
What started out as a relatively small project, the popular Model Market has grown and regularly attract the crowds for their flea markets. Organised by We Do Events, the next one is on 14-16 June on Sukhumvit soi 53 and focuses on upcycling, recycling and minimising waste. Visitors will be able to buy various goods, from food to second hand goods and other sustainable or organic products.
The annual Hotel Art Fair will take place at W Hotel Bangkok on 22-23 June. An initiative to bring galleries from around the country together under one roof to reach a wider audience, the Hotel Art Fair is organised by Farmgroup and has become popular due to its inclusive nature. Entry is free but organisers expect a lot of visitors so it’s advised to pre-register.
Founded in 2004 by veteran international marketing consultant Paul Poole, PAUL POOLE (SOUTH EAST ASIA) is an independent marketing consultancy based in Bangkok, Thailand specialising in commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing, working with both rights holders and brands – acting as a catalyst by bringing them together and maximising the relationship.
We have packaged, sold and managed sponsorship and partnership opportunities for a wide range of rights holders and worked with many of the world’s leading brands to source and engage the right sponsorships and partnerships for them to maximise.
Bangkok
Bangkok apartment-broker arrested for fraud
PHOTOS: Tourist Police Bureau
A female apartment broker has been tracked down and arrested on fraud charges for swindling prospective tenants, both Thais and foreigners, and landlords out of 2.5 million baht.
Tourist Police Bureau this weekend reports that 31 year old Pawinee Krainoonsing was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court on April 30. She was arrested at a house in Bangkok last Thursday.
The arrest follows complaints by tenants that Ms Pawinee had duped them into paying rent deposits and then fled after the payments were made. She had also removed advertisements placed on social media to attract potential customers, so she was more difficult to track down.
Pawinee had asked prospective tenants to sign rental agreements and asked them to pay deposits. She did not pass on the money to the room owners. The losses incurred by tenants and landlords totalled 2.5 million baht.
Pawinee had also earlier duped a Chinese woman into paying a fine of 110,000 baht for an immigration offence that turned out to be bogus.
