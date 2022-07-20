Technology
Thai police deny ever using Pegasus spyware on dissidents
After a bombshell report revealed that dozens of Thai democracy activists were targeted by an Israeli spyware programme called Pegasus over the past two years, Thai police forces are denying that they ever had any hand in the spyware. The Deputy National Police Spokesman said that Pegasus spyware was not used to hack anti-government dissident’s mobile devices, despite claims in a report by iLaw, Digital Reach, and Citizen Lab.
The spokesperson said that Thai police forces, while bound by duty to prevent crimes and maintain peace and order and national security, always comply with the law and carry out all their work within the confines of what is legal, so they never used spyware to monitor protests, online activity, or funding sources.
The report claims that the phones of 30 activists, academics, lawyers, and NGO workers, mostly connected to civil rights organisations, were affected spanning 2020 and 2021. During that time, Bangkok was flooded with mass protests against the government and the monarchy, with activists pushing for sweeping reform in the Kingdom.
The security invasion came to light when notifications were sent by Apple to Thai activists that they had been targeted with the spyware in November 2021. Amnesty International’s Security Lab independently confirmed five of the cases in the report through forensic analysis.
Amnesty International has urged Thai authorities to fairly investigate the use of spyware as a matter of human rights, and suggested the reform of laws that may overbroadly allow state surveillance without proper consideration of international human rights law. Laws such as Computer Crimes, Cybersecurity and National Intelligence Acts need safeguards to protect fundamental rights to peaceful assembly, free expression, and privacy.
“States have binding obligations under international law to not only respect human rights, but also to protect them from abuse by third parties, including private companies.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Labour minister warns Thai women of trafficking in UAE ‘jobs’
Electric vehicles are now available to rent in Phuket, Thailand
Plan underway to screen Thailand’s no-confidence vote
Key consideration factors for medical tourism in Thailand 2022
No confidence debate – Day Two. Transport minister asked to explain 5.7 trillion baht budget.
Indonesian ferry sinks, 13 people aboard still missing
Group of endangered turtles found injured in Japan
Driver surrenders to police after dumping injured 5 year old boy in front of hospital
Roti Sai Mai, what is it and where to get it?
Thailand’s iconic Maya Bay to temporarily close again
Thai police deny ever using Pegasus spyware on dissidents
Police arrest man wanted for South Thailand murder
US thug gets 5 years for brutal assault of Thai model in subway
Pattaya man allegedly stabs relative after drinking together
Government angry Thailand came last in ‘Land of Smiles’ poll
Thai Vietjet launches new route between Thailand and Japan
Is the Thai Baht falling in value?
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
4 million Thais to travel during 5-day ‘long weekend’ – TAT
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
More doubts over the introduction of the new Thai tourist arrival tax
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
12 Thai women fear being sued by the wife of a love rat who seduced them
Thailand isn’t the only place in the world that applies tourist taxes
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
-
Koh Samui3 days ago
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
-
Tourism1 day ago
More doubts over the introduction of the new Thai tourist arrival tax
-
Central Thailand2 days ago
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
-
Thailand2 days ago
12 Thai women fear being sued by the wife of a love rat who seduced them
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand isn’t the only place in the world that applies tourist taxes
-
Blackpink3 days ago
Lalisa causes a rush on roti sai mai after Instagram post
Recent comments: