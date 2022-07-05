Technology
Popular Thai lottery ticket app to get 2 million more tickets
With the high demand for the government’s legal lottery tickets sold online, the Government Lottery Office will likely add 2 million more tickets to its digital distribution system, Pao Tang, for the draw on August 1.
The Director-general of the Revenue Department, Lawaron Saengsanit, says that people are buying more tickets.
“The latest sales were faster than expected and reflect the demand for lottery tickets that are sold for 80 baht a piece.”
The demand for digital lottery tickets will be reviewed again after more tickets have been added to the system.
If the demand increases, the following draws will receive an additional 1 or 2 million tickets.
The government’s new online lottery ticket sales were added to try and prevent the street vendors from asking premium prices or ‘special’ prices for special, so called, lucky numbers.
As of Sunday, July 3, all 5.1 million lottery tickets supplied on the Pao Tang application for the draw on July 16 have been sold out. It was the fastest sale since they launched last month.
When the app was launched at the beginning of June the 5.1 million tickets were sold out in just 5 days.
However, for the upcoming draw on July 16, another batch of 5.1 million tickets were sold out yet again, but this time it took only 3 days.
“The number of lottery tickets given traditionally through authorised lottery merchants and those sold via mobile apps must still be in balance.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
3D walkthrough of stylish pool villas in Chiang Mai (2022)
Why would Hong Kong chief break electoral law?
Popular Thai lottery ticket app to get 2 million more tickets
BISP student, Puthi, invited to Europe as part of GSPDP/ITF/ATF 14&U tennis team
“Khao San Road should be a cannabis hotspot to boost tourism” – local businessman
Confused car finds itself driving a steep narrow pedestrian bridge
Ukrainian woman caught smuggling 116 live tortoises from Tanzania into Thailand
Chadchart points finger at Bangkok’s corrupt high-profile officers
Suspect caught in mass shooting at American Independence Day celebration
2 Thai men face 20 years in jail for illegal felling of protected trees
Brazilian student arrested in Bali for smuggling cannabis from Thailand
Bangkok taxi driver arrested a 7th time for random knife attacks
PM Prayut accelerates progress at Bangkok’s Benjaketti Forest Park
Andaman Sea tremors draw attention to the lack of tsunami warning buoys
Increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed | GMT
Battle of the Beetles: Man gets rich selling rhinoceros beetles in southern Thailand
Thai Airways has sold 11 of its old aircraft, 26 to go
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
More than 100 foreigners in Phuket swindled by visa agency
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
Thai bank apps crash on payday causes customer outrage
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Laos2 days ago
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
- Economy3 days ago
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
- Phuket1 day ago
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
- Expats2 days ago
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
- Economy1 day ago
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
- South2 days ago
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
- Patong1 day ago
King tide in Phuket spurs online fears of a tsunami – it wasn’t