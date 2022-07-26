Technology
Mor Prom to transition from Covid to a full healthcare app
Developed and evolved during the pandemic to be an all-purpose Covid-19 centre, the Mor Prom mobile app will now be transitioned into a new life as Thailand’s online health platform. The app was created as a Covid infection tracker, but quickly evolved into a source of coronavirus information, vaccine appointment scheduling and confirming, and a communication tool for the government to keep the public informed about the pandemic.
Now, in collaboration with private firms, the Ministry of Public Health aims to convert the Mor Prom app into a national digital health hub, with a host of new features. The new and expanded Mor Prom will move beyond Covid in an attempt to tie together the kingdom’s public health services, hospitals, doctors, and drug stores.
The ministry is developing 12 key new features in hopes of creating a cohesive and convenient healthcare system that links Thai people to health services and drug stores, expanding on the 15,000 already connected to the Mor Prom app.
One major feature of a lot of the government’s Covid-era digital launches was the lack of security, with customer and patient data being stored unencrypted, and many services crashing or being hacked at their launch. The National Cyber Security Agency and Electronic Transactions Development Agency have been tapped to develop robust security to follow the international standards for safety in handling online transactions and digital health information in hopes of avoiding future embarrassing security breaches.
Several of the new features have already been announced with the first ones being connected to Covid using the data Mor Prom has already been handling, scheduled to roll out in the next two months:
- Vaccine certificates will be able to be displayed in the app for use as proof of vaccination for travel and other purposes.
- Test results from PCR and ATKs will be stored and displayed in the Mor Prom app.
- Covid testing locations can be searched to find a local testing facility.
- A beacon system will be launched allowing people to check in to sites easily via the Mor Prom app.
More features are in the works with future services scheduled to launch soon including a chatbot, information resources about health policies, a digital health certificate display, and donation services for money and organs. Later updates envision the inclusion of health insurance policy details, scheduling appointments for healthcare, a medical history display, and telemedicine where medical professionals can use the Mor Prom app to meet and diagnose patients only.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
