Goodbye iTunes, hello new dedicated Apps | The Thaiger

Entertainment
Goodbye iTunes, hello new dedicated Apps
In January 2001 Apple announced iTunes. It changed everything in the music industry and has gone on to spawn other more modern forms of music purchases and sharing. It was a true ‘disrupter’ for the time. Then, just eight months later would come the iPod which fundamentally changed the way we listen to music as well.
Now Apple is introducing three new apps to replace iTunes. Whereas iTunes was revolutionary for its time now there are newer entertainment sharing models – Spotify, Pandora and Netflix. Heard of them?!
Apple announced yesterday that iTunes will be replaced by Music, TV and Podcasts. iTunes will still exist as a standalone iOS app and on Windows PCs and all your songs and libraries will be migrated across to to the new apps, well at least on Mac devices (stay tuned for PC migration tools as well).
But the move to phase out iTunes didn’t come as a total surprise as the company has been pushing users towards the Apple Music subscription service so they can charge a monthly fee instead of waiting for you to buy a few songs.
The company said users will still be able to purchase and download songs through iTunes’ Music store within the Music app, and can buy movies and TV shows in the Apple TV app.
Apple formally launched iTunes in 2001 but its music store, launched in 2003, changed the way we buy and listen to music. The format came at a time the music business struggled with online piracy and file-sharing sites. With a fresh and clean user interface, simple billing and an intuitive catalogue, iTunes offered a much better experience than any other platform at the time.
Bangkok
Thailand Events – June 2019
with The Sponsorship Experts – Paul Poole (South East Asia)
There are no shortage of food related events in Bangkok in June but if you’re only going to go to one, the third installation of Taan Bangkok’s Chef Table series will see Khun Kanaporn “Aum” Chancherdsak, the owner of Trang’s renowned restaurant Trang Ko’e, showcase her meticulous cooking on June 6. A unique blend of Chinese, Malay and Thai influences and techniques, Peranakan food is becoming harder to find as many shy away from the labour intensive cooking methods. For tickets, click on the link.
A highlight on the annual music calendar, the Hua Hin International Jazz Festival returns once again to the beachside resorts on June 7-8. Held on the beachfront of Centara Grand Beach Resort in Hua Hin on 7-8 June, the festival will feature performances from famous jazz musicians from Thailand and abroad scheduled from 4pm to midnight on both days. Entry is free so there’s no excuse not to go to this pearl of an event.
Families and those interested in the oceans should head to Alliance Française on June 8 for World Oceans Day. A public awareness event hosted by Sang Foundation & partners Precious Plastic, Grin Green International, Eco Beasts and Trash Hero with the support of Alliance Française Bangkok and IRD (French Research Institute for Development), the day will start with with a film screening for kids, followed by concerts, a civic forum for discussing environmental issues, workshops and entertainment. It’s a great way to teach children of the role and importance of sustainable practices in protecting our planet.
For something out of the ordinary, head to Exotic Fishing Thailand, a premium fishing resort in Phang Nga for the first ever Exotic Fishing Thailand Individual Open. Open to just 16 competitors, the event runs from 8am to 6pm with the winner judged based on the accumulated length of fish over 30cm caught. Love fishing? This is your event!
One of Thailand’s and wider Asia’s most popular mass participation sporting events, Laguna Phuket Marathon, will see thousands of participants and spectators descend on Phuket on the weekend of June 8-9. Held for the 14th time in the award-winning Laguna Phuket, organisers are expecting more than 13,000 participants from over 50 countries. The 5km and 2km distances are sold out but registration for the 10km, the Half Marathon, the Marathon and the Marathon Relay events is still open until June 3.
For those not yet ready to take on a full marathon, the Amazing Field Hua Hin Classic Run Ultra Half Marathon gives runners the opportunity to explore the charming coastal communities around Hua Hin on shorter distances. There are four different distances – 5km, 10km 15km and 25km – so there is something for experienced runners and novices alike.
What started out as a relatively small project, the popular Model Market has grown and regularly attract the crowds for their flea markets. Organised by We Do Events, the next one is on 14-16 June on Sukhumvit soi 53 and focuses on upcycling, recycling and minimising waste. Visitors will be able to buy various goods, from food to second hand goods and other sustainable or organic products.
The annual Hotel Art Fair will take place at W Hotel Bangkok on 22-23 June. An initiative to bring galleries from around the country together under one roof to reach a wider audience, the Hotel Art Fair is organised by Farmgroup and has become popular due to its inclusive nature. Entry is free but organisers expect a lot of visitors so it’s advised to pre-register.
How BTS became the world’s biggest band
Who the hell are BTS? They’re THE music group of the moment. Whilst there’s been Beatlemania, the stand-out genius of Michael Jackson, the charm of Elvis, the YouTube-discovery Justin Bieber and the half-century run of The Rolling Stones, there’s never been anything quite like the South Korean band BTS. Here’s why.
Whilst difficult to compare musically, statistically BTS are up there with the greatest, and they are still on the rise. By the way, BTS is short for their full Korean name Bangtan Sonyeondan.
They sing mostly in Korean. Just consider that for a moment. They’ve crossed through the musical bamboo curtain to have #1 hits in the UK and the US (and plenty of other countries too). Indeed they’ve scored three number one albums in the US on the Billboard Top 200 Album chart, in one year – a feat only achieved once before by The Beatles, a situation that hasn’t been lost on the humble septet.
At their sellout concerts (their current Wembley Stadium dates sold out in less than 90 minutes each), the audience sings along with all their hits, in Korean. At their recent concert in Bangkok I witnessed 40,000 (mostly) Thais singing along in Korean whereas most Thais battle to speak much English, a language they’ve been partly taught at school and been exposed to for half a century. (By the way on one side of me at the concert was a 40-something husband and wife who had flown from Sydney to see the concert, on the other a mother and three kids (8 – 15ish) – I think the mother enjoyed it more than the kids.)
The group, comprised of Kim Tae-hyung (V), Jung Ho-seok (J-Hope), Kim Nam-joon (RM), Kim Seok-jin (Jin), Park Ji-min (Jimin), Jeon Jung-kook (Jungkook), and Min Yoon-gi (Suga), are hardly ‘overnight successes’. They debuted six years ago in the cut-throat K-Pop scene and they were hardly an instant success. Working with an almost unknown production company (Big Hit), the seven members started crafting their sound with long nights and weekends, living in the one dorm room, using their managers cars and homes as props and sets and fitting in their schooling as well. They produced and wrote most of their material, and still do.
Eventually they clawed their way to a position of recognition in the K-Pop world, meanwhile garnering growing support in the west, well, everywhere around the world.
Whilst it’s difficult, probably not even appropriate, to measure their success against others, there are a few important keys to their success which has music executives scratching their heads.
Their big weapon is their ARMY, the name they’ve given to their loyal fanbase around the world. Whenever the group speaks they ALWAYS acknowledge their success to the legion of loyal fans. ARMY have meanwhile weaponised social media – you could say that BTS came along at the right time – reaching beyond Korea’s borders in a way that had been impossible even ten years ago.
Their YouTube music videos (there are hundreds) have broken several records on YouTube, their Twitter followers were the world’s most dedicated in 2018 and one member, J-Hope, had the most tweeted video last year. Their recent release Boy With Luv hit Number One in the US Chart (and was in the top 5 in 12 other countries).
The band members shared the minutiae of their lives with thousands of uploaded photos and videos and also relentlessly shared their core message – that life isn’t always easy as a teenager and young adulthood, you need to love yourself before you can love someone else and your mistakes will make you stronger in the long-run.
They shared videos showing themselves fighting, crying, arguing, laughing, eating, shopping and backstage – just being seven young men battling their way through the music industry labyrinth as underdogs.
The difficult-to-measure X Factor is also strong in these seven talented guys. There is a genuine bond of friendship between the Bangtan boys and it shines through whenever they appear in public, or video – it’s not fake. And, after working their act for six years, there’s a comfort and ease on the stage, some describe it as ‘swag’, where their performances appear effortless whilst pulling off breath-taking dance routines. This is a bit of run-through their earlier-to-later choreography and dance practices…
Within their six years of ensemble work there are also generous sprinklings of solo projects, fully supported by the rest of the team. Whilst ‘doing a solo project’ from within a group is usually code for ‘I’m leaving’, with BTS it’s been a core part of the band’s raison d’être. At every BTS concert, including the two Wemberly dates this weekend, each member have their solo moments to shine.
Another part of their strength is that they’re all remarkably talented – they sing, they dance, they write, they produce, they rap. They also have great hair and looks (or ‘visual’ in K-Pop speak) presenting an all-Asian look to a white-washed western pop industry. There are no weak members along for an easy ride.
They keep collecting legions of adoring fans and celebrity fanboys and fangirls and, in 2019, have launched on another sold-out stadium tour around the world. If their career was a porn movie, they’ve scarcely got their pants down.
Their music, whilst often sung with Korean lyrics, is immediately catchy, has plenty of pop influences yet shines through with something unique that continues to set them apart and keep amassing new fanbases around the world. In their concerts you’ll here pure pop, hip-hop, rap, power ballads and other songs that simply show-off their voices. Much of the music is accompanied by jaw-dropping dance routines and epic stages. That they keep it up, at full throttle, for their two and a half hour live concerts is one of the modern wonders of the music world.
Yet, amongst the hype, the YouTube records, the sell-out concerts and music sales, are seven young men who have allowed their true personalities to shine through.
RM, the mature group leader (the only member to speak fluent English) with an IQ of 148, V is the quirky one and unnaturally handsome, Jimin the ‘flirty’ one who shares his up & down journey with fans, Jungkook the supernaturally talented youngest member (or ‘maknae’ in K-Pop speak). J-Hope is hyper-energy and perennially cheerful, Suga the brooding musician with the sharp tongue, and Jin the ‘world-wide handsome one’ (a self-mocking moniker he gave himself after the media attention to his looks over the years) who loves cooking for the band and telling dad-jokes.
There are thousands of videos on YouTube recording the bands rise from very bottom of the K-Pop world to international stardom. Whilst you can check out any number of their music videos or live performances (there are thousands of videos!) I would urge BTS-newbies to start with this address by leader RM (Kim Namjoon) at the US in September 2018. It provides an insight into the intellect and feeling behind the pop sensation and a small part of what sets BTS apart from just about every other musician in the world today.
Whilst they are obviously riding high on a wave of fame right now most music pundits think they’ve got plenty of room, musically, to extend their fandom and fame. Perhaps, even to become one of the greatest music bands of all time.
As a footnote, looming over BTS is the Korean government’s insistence that all it’s young men must enter two years of national army service by the time they reach the age of 28. The oldest member, Jin, is already 26 and the band members have already stated they are happy and proud to serve their time of conscription. In the meantime they have two years left before that moment arrives and they’re not wasting anytime as they continue to plunge head-long into a grilling schedule they’ve been keeping up now for six years.
Top 10 things the internet has replaced, or destroyed
The internet continues to change everything, for better or for worse. Whilst it’s creating entire new industries it’s also putting a lot of people out of work and killing older business models. Add this to the rise and rise of smartphones as a source of just about everything, and you have a completely disruptive situation. The genie is out of the bottle and there’s no turning back.
We can be nostalgic and try to assure ourselves that it ‘was better in the old days’ but, in most cases, the newer internet deliveries of old business models are much better, much more convenient and much cheaper, often free.
Warning: If you’re under 30 you may need some explanation of some of these things.
Here are 10 industries that have been changed forever or completely killed off.
1) Telephones/Landlines
There was a time when we spoke on a plastic receiver, in a fixed location in our home. Or if you were really Gucci you might have had multiple phones scattered around the home (we won’t get into those hand-sets next to the toilet in hotels).
You can’t blame people for replacing their home phone with something that fits in their pockets and does the same thing, and so so much more.
Landlines used to be in 9 of every 10 homes. That situation is drastically changing as the cost, flexibility and quality of calls from a smartphone changes everything. Goodbye landlines, hello mobile phones/messaging/social media/chat lines.
2) Print Journalism
Check out Newspaper Death Watch to check the daily list of banners that are either closing forever or trying to adapt to the online world. Print publishing, once part of the mainstream triumvirate of ‘print, radio and TV’ is now truly niche – expensive, irrelevant, late, labour-intensive and loaded up with ‘advertorial’ to try and pay the bills.
On the other hand, the internet is more accessible, easier to navigate, mostly free, caters to the reader rather than the advertiser, is almost instantaneous and timely.
So newspaper publishers just drag their old business model over to the web and ‘job done’, right? Not even close. Making money online is much more difficult and just replacing the printed ads with online banners doesn’t work.
Most smaller newspapers-going-online fail whilst the built-from-the-ground-up online news and information providers have a much better chance of succeeding. There is a whole new breed of larger and smaller news organisations and aggregators that have much better circulation/reach/eyeballs than the old printed version. They also represent a much broader view of the world, mostly with opportunities to interact.
The good news is that the new ‘news’ business models have a LOT less impact on the environment and save millions of trees being pulled down.
3) Cable Television
Netflix. One brand says it all and the hugely popular online streaming service, and others, is killing cable. Cable will still exist in some locations but has been superseded by a much more attractive and dynamic, and better quality, new range of online services. Hopefully it will slowly rid our landscape, particularly in Thailand, of the hideous black cabling that is part of the old ‘cable’ network.
The prices are lower, the quality is better, the range is greater. And you can watch things when you want to and pause to grab a snack.
4) Music
Video killed the radio star. Well, not quite. But the internet has made even more profound changes to the music industry than just about anything else we can think of.
It’s not the first time the music industry has had to cope with change. From cylindrical drums, to bakelite records (7″ and 12″), to CDs, mp3 files and now online streaming. Music sharing services initially disrupted (or panicked) the music industry and then iTunes and other paid services started building a new, sustainable business model.
One thing, sadly, remains the same – the artist is usually at the bottom of the food chain in and the final recipient of any residual profits. But iTunes, Pandora, Spotify, YouTube, torrents (illegal and legal) are where the music industry happens now. The quality is better, the supply almost endless, the delivery is instant.
Google, YouTube and iTunes are now the defacto ‘record company’ and are the source of a huge library of music of all styles, from the past and new. It probably also means that if you don’t have a fabulous music video to go with your music you’re unlikely to reach a profitable audience.
But, like every other industry that’s been affected by the internet, creative and clever people have been able to reach out with the new tools and have, at least, the opportunity of reaching new audiences beyond borders.
5) Porn
Old – Porn magazines.
New – Pornhub.com and a million other online services.
Enough said.
6) Travel Agents
We used to trot down to the local travel agent, flick through the glossy brochures and then ‘consult’ with our friendly, local travel agent before booking the flights and accommodation. All that ‘booking’ stuff was done by a pleasant travel agent.
Now our smartphones and laptops are our travel agent. Everything from info, reviews, booking platforms and reports on aircraft arrivals. EVERYTHING for your next holiday can be done with the internet.
In the US, as of 2013 there were only 13,000 travel agents remaining. That was down from the 34,000 peak in the mid-90s. That remaining 13,000 is expected to drop another 70% by next year. Travel agents have become a luxury rather than a necessity. Of course some people will still like to get all the ‘details’ sorted by someone else so some travel agents will exist in a niche market.
7) Encyclopedias
Mention “Encyclopedia” and most people under the age of 30 will have no idea what you’re talking about. One of the early additions to the www was Wikipedia where you can find just about anything you want, almost instantly, without having to wade through 20 heavy hard-copy encyclopaedias that took up three bookshelves in the living room (if you were lucky enough to have a set).
The information is now free, increasingly accurate, regularly updated and resource-rich.
In 2012 Encyclopedia Britannica halted publishing after 244 years. Of course the set of encyclopaedias took up a lot of space and cost well over $1,000. Wikipedia is free. Or just ask Alexa or Siri.
8) Maps
When was the last time you got out a printed map or street directory?
Google Maps, and a few other specialist mapping services, have dispensed with physical maps. You don’t have to be a cartographer these days and the internet-based map services will usually tell you where to go, in a language and accent of your choice.
Apart from never being able to refold them back into their original shape, old printed maps probably caused as many accidents as destinations they helped people find.
And, whilst not perfect, at least the modern online map apps are constantly updated and can also tell us the traffic conditions along the route, suggest alternatives and tell us how long it will take to get there.
9) Book stores and newsagents
There are bookstores still around but they are usually a privately-run ‘hobby’ rather a serious business anymore. Kindle, iBooks, Nook, free online PDFs – these are newer, cheaper and more convenient medium replacing. Readers are now able to access books for less and take them wherever they go – books are heavy!
You can take 1000s of books with you on your next flight and sometimes the author or a famous voice will read the book to you. Want to read a new book? It downloads in seconds. But if fingering your way through a real book is still your thing there will be swap-shops and boutique book stores for years to come, probably with a coffeeshop and comfortable seating.
10) Video stores
Video what?
Blockbuster used to be one of those brands you associated with a Friday night, and probably a home-delivered pizza. You would spend hours walking along the racks, hoping to find something you hadn’t seen, or that would tickle your fancy.
Built on the crappy VHS tape technology, the video store was the way an entire generation saw most movies. Then it was DVDs (and BlueRay), an advance, but was soon to get killed off by the internet.
Now you’re not strolling past racks in a street store, you’re scrolling through even more high-quality titles delivered directly to your TV, for a lot less money. And the pizza gets delivered to your home (from an app).
Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, iTunes and YouTube have replaced the video store, for the better. The industry is slowing cracking down on the pirate ‘sharing’ services and making a sustainable business model.
