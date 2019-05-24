Vietnamese woman dies after falling from hotel in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Vietnamese woman dies after falling from hotel in Pattaya
PHOTOS: Pattaya Message / Siam Rath
A Vietnamese woman has died after falling from a hotel room in Pattaya. Two children, presumed to be hers at this stage, were found in the Pattaya hotel room early this morning.
She has been identified as 25 year old Miss Dang Thi Anh Van. The hotel’s name in Thai is R-Con Hotel @ Siam.
Mueang Pattaya Police were notified of the incident at 1.30am today at a hotel in Banglamung, Chon Buri. Police and emergency responders arrived at the hotel to find a seriously injured Vietnamese national on the ground covered with blood. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police says there appears to be no signs of a struggle found in the room where she stayed on the fifth floor. Two children were found in the room. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Environment
The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach
PHOTOS: Pattaya Message
Officials from Chon Buri Municipality says there is no source of wastewater found after inspections along the canals.
The video of the untreated sewage and wastewater gushing into the Gulf of Thailand has accumulated 1.5 million views already. Read more and see the video HERE.
The ‘stop gap’ solution was a real STOP GAP solution as they rammed sandbags into the outlet which had blackwater gushing last weekend and forcing officials to close the beach.
Read more HERE.
Pattaya Message today reports that Nongprue Municipality in Banglamung report they can’t any business operators or factories that are releasing wastewater into local canals. They also presented documentation to the media to confirm that those places have been checked.
Whatever was gushing into the Gulf of Thailand, there was a LOT of it and ruined the beach for holidaymakers for many days.
Pattaya
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
“Where are all the nice ones – like Americans – who spend cash and behave well!?”
PHOTO: Sophon Cable
Sophon Cable TV on Facebook has quoted the head of the Eastern Seaboard Hotel Association, Sanpetch Supphabowonsathian, saying advance bookings for this high season in Pattaya showed a 5-10% increase on last year.
But as the local hotel association were upbeat over an increase in hotel bookings, the news was followed by an avalanche of racist invective that the tourists were not the tourists they wanted.
Comments on the Facebook post were bemoaning that all the tourists in the resort were either Indians, Chinese or Arabs.
“They don’t spend much, cause trouble and have no manners.”
“Where are all the nice ones – like Americans – who spend cash and behave well!?”
The post from the hotel association noted that, though prices remained static due to oversupply, it was positive news for the industry. But this was met with scorn by local Thais comments.
“Yeh right…but it’s only the Chinese”.
“Where are the Americans?”
“Don’t ask me about the Indians. I would prefer Russians any day but there aren’t any”.
“It is just Chinese groups. What’s the use? They won’t even buy a drink from you.”
“It’s just Chinese, Indians and Arabs. They have no manners and treat Pattaya like it’s their own country”.
Pattaya
A French man has been charged after snatching a smartphone in a department store in Pattaya.
The Pattaya Message reports that Mueang Pattaya Police were notified of the incident yesterday evening. Police arrived and took the suspect into custody after other shop-holders helped to catch the suspect.
The man was identified by police as 40 year old Laurent Meriem, a French national. He had snatched the Huawei P30 Pro smart phone worth 31,900 baht. He was taken to the Meang Pattaya Police where he was charged with theft.
Perhaps he hadn’t read the latest news about Huawei’s phones!?
