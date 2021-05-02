Hot News
Suicide of Burmese worker by jumping from quarantined factory window
After being placed in a Covid-19 quarantine, a Burmese factory worker apparently committed suicide by leaping from his fourth-floor dorm window to his death. The man had worked in the production department at a factory in the Phra Samut Chedi district of the Samut Prakan province. The factory he worked at manufactures steel products inside a quarantined off area of 10 rai and staff live onsite in a dormitory with 5 floors. The police report that they were notified around 3:30 pm yesterday and rushed to the scene where the man was found dead.
The factory has about 500 workers from Thailand and Myanmar, and an outbreak of Covid-19 was discovered one week ago. After 5 factory workers tested positive for the Coronavirus, more testing was conducted on people who had come in close contact with the infected workers. 27 more Covid-19 infected employees were uncovered. With the outbreak, they created a quarantine in the dormitory for 200 more at risk workers including the Burmese man who appears to have committed suicide.
Police and medical workers went to investigate the apparent suicide, but entering the quarantined factory was problematic. Everyone coming to the scene of the incident had to wear PPE suits to enter the area that had been quarantined off in order to commence their investigation. Once properly protected, they found the 43 year old Burmese man face down in the motorcycle parking area, having fallen 4 stories to his death.
With the risk of a Covid-19 infection, his body was put into a triple-layered body bag and sent to the Police General Hospital in order for the Forensic Medicine Institute to examine the body and perform a full autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing to examine what factors caused the man to jump several stories to his death. He was known to be a regular drinker, possibly alcoholic, which may have contributed to his death, though there is no information on whether he was intoxicated at the time he jumped from the fourth story window. So far the police suspect the Burmese worker’s suicide may have been an action stemming from stress. No word if the Covid-19 quarantine was thought to be a contributing factor to his suicide.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tourism
Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chon Buri closes its doors forever
One of Thailand’s most popular and visited Tiger zoos has announced that it’s closing its doors, permanently. Sriracha Tiger Zoo, a Chon Buri tourist magnet, located in Nong Kham, was in operation for 24 years. Wasan Temsiriphong, the MD of the Sriracha Tiger Zoo operation said that they will meet with employees on Monday to discuss termination payments and the reasons for the decision.
He maintained that the current restrictions imposed by officials had sealed the zoo’s fate, already trading in very difficult economic circumstances with only domestic tourists to draw on for the past 12 months. For now there has been no announcement about the fate of the animals who currently reside at the zoo.
TheTiger Zoo originally opened on April 23, 1997 and was the largest facility in the world that bred and raised the Bengal tiger. The Thaiger visited the zoo nearly a decade ago, with an open mind, and was mildly entertained but found some of the shows and attitudes towards the animals outdated, although we saw nothing that suggested that the animals were poorly treated, notwithstanding they were in a zoo.
The most peculiar thing we saw was the nursery where pig mums were feeding tiger cubs and tiger mums were feeding baby piglets. But it was all this strangeness that was clearly part of the attraction of the zoo that attracted busloads of tourist every day until Thailand’s borders were closed last year.
Visitors could also get a photo feeding or patting a tiger.
It was also famous for its bizarre animal shows featuring crocodiles, pigs, elephants, camels, rabbits and snakes. The zoo and its attractions had polarised reviews from visitors – some loving the experience, others claiming it was cruel and depressing. From TripAdvisor…
“I have been here with customers for a day trip with lunch . It’s very kind and well organised with many kinds of Show as Tigers show, Elephant Show and pigs Show. Where is opportunity to take pictures with animals lol”
“In my opinion one of the greatest of animals great to see the preservation element the only downside was the guy hitting the tiger during the show hope one day the tiger has its day.”
“I liked it more than my son did. I habe meber been that close to such a giant “cat” before. My son fed little tigers and played with them… We took a picture with small tigers for 200B. Taking pic with big tiger 200B, 400B with liger. Each time, they take your phone and make pictures with it. Elephant show was funny, crocodile show seemd a bit dangerous to me. Tiger show was ok. All shows last approx.20 minutes. We didn’t watch pig race, but still it took us 4 hours.”
But some visitors were scathing…
“Visited after a tip off from a friend who said the zoo was under investigation for farming tigers for the illegal tiger bone wine trade. If you walk around the back of the main tourist cages you will see squalid more commercial cages where tigers are held before being exported for tiger bone wine. This is animal cruelty at its worst, not only are they keeping tigers in a victorian zoo like enclosure at the front where tourists can pose with them for a fee (which is so wrong I dont even know where to begin) – there’s even a tiger show (which is frankly disgusting), but it’s also a front for the commercial breeding of tigers for chinese tiger bone wine. The fact this place is allowed to keep on operating hints that authorities are turning a blind eye. Please please please do not go, do not support and educate yourself on ethical travelling!”
“My partner and I visited this zoo as one of our travel companions booked us tickets. What greeted us when we got there was a horrible experience. It was more a test of endurance than a fun day out.
First we came to the tigers. The smaller ones were in tiny cages, running in circles and pushing their faces up against the metal. The bigger ones were clearly malnourished and drugged; they were chained to the ground and hit by the staff to encourage them to perform for the amusement of tourists. They were also walking in circles. There was one tiger that had pictures taken with visitors. This animal was clearly too tired to move, and was directed with a stick via a worker.
Then came the pig race, which speaks for itself. A bunch of pigs have a race as people watch on in bottom-of-the-barrel amusement.
If you value, respect, or merely have an interest in animals, DO NOT visit this zoo. It is a hellhole.”
You can read more of the reviews HERE.
Crime
Japanese man who ran 12 million baht scam arrested in Pattaya
A Japanese man, now arrested in Pattaya by immigration police, ran a scam netting over 12 million baht from 46 victims before fleeing to Japan. The 46 year old man identified as Michuma had been living in Thailand for 2 years after arriving on a visitor visa. Suspicion was aroused after an informant told immigration officials that the man was wanted in Japan.
Upon further investigation, questions arose of how he lived a lavish lifestyle without working for years. Immigration then contacted the Japanese embassy, who confirm Michuma’s wanted status in Japan.
Michuma was the leader of a Japanese group operating a scam involving call centres, impersonating police, and gaining access to victim’s bank accounts. When they were busted, he escaped by hopping a flight to Thailand, where he had been living in hiding for 2 years in a condo in Pattaya. Police say he will now be deported back to Japan to face prosecution for his crimes that involved 113 cases and 46 victims. The group of 7 criminals worked together to fleece more than 12 million baht from victims.
Members of the Japanese crime ring would call potential scam victims impersonating police officers, gaining their trust, and telling them they were doing an investigation and need to examine the victim’s bank details and accounts. By being persuasive, the criminals would be given full access to bank accounts, pin numbers, and personal information. They would also send a partner to the victim’s home to do an inspection that was actually a chance to steal their ATM card.
When the Japanese scam gang was busted, Michuma avoided capture and fled Japan. Thailand is a popular country to escape to, with many wanted criminals hiding within its borders. Immigration police asserted that they are closely monitoring foreigners currently living in Thailand, especially those who are suspected of dabbling in illegal activities.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Myanmar
UN Security Council issues watered-down Myanmar statement
The UN Security Council has issued 4 statements regarding the military coup in Myanmar and the resulting humanitarian crisis, including a new one yesterday. The statements call for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar, but the wording was reportedly heavily watered down in order to achieve approval from Russia and China.
The UK drew up the original Security Council declaration, but it was rejected without modification. The original draft reportedly gave full support for ASEAN to play a pivotal role in the resolution and pushed for an on-the-ground inspection within the Burmese borders. It also reiterated strong condemnation of any violence against peaceful civilian protesters and called on the military to practice restraint and cease violence.
China and Russia responded with their own declaration that was rejected by the majority of the UN security council.
After the ASEAN summit in Indonesia last week, where Southeast Asian leaders agreed to create an envoy to work with the Burmese military and reach a resolution, the follow-up UN Security Council meeting was called by Vietnam.
During the ASEAN summit, the UN Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener had a private side meeting with Burmese junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, and she gave a briefing on that long meeting to the Security Council.
Based in Bangkok, she is currently moving around Southeast Asia but has been unable as yet to get into Myanmar for first-person inspections, with the military denying her entry. Brunei made a proposal that the UN envoy travel together with the as-yet unappointed ASEAN envoy on a mission to Myanmar in the near future.
Meanwhile, the crisis in Myanmar rages on. The Burmese military and the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners offered contradictory figures and perspective on the civilian uprising and military crackdown. The military junta referred to rioters that took part in acts of terrorism and placed the figure at 258 people killed. AAPP calculated a much more widely accepted death toll estimate at 760 dead Burmese civilians, portrayed as mostly peaceful protestors and civilians.
SOURCE: The Australian | Reuters
