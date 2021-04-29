image
image
Thailand

Quarantine period for international arrivals is now back to 14 days

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

9 mins ago

 on 

Photo via Qui Hotel

Quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas will now go back to the original 14 day period (which ends up being 15 to 16 days). The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced the quarantine extension this afternoon, saying those who obtained their Certificate of Entry prior to May 1, and arrive in Thailand before May 6, will still be able to quarantine under the shortened 10 day quarantine, or just 7 days if they are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Even though the vast majority of new Covid-19 cases in Thailand are local transmissions rather than from international arrivals, the mutated strains of the virus reported in other countries still pose a risk, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.

“The variant strains in Asia and other countries still pose a risk.”

Those who stay at Alternative State Quarantine facilities will now need to stay in their rooms and cannot go to other areas of the hotel, as they had been allowed to in the past. Travellers will also undergo 3 Covid-19 tests during their stay.

“These measures are meant to reduce the risk of local transmission of the new variants.”

Earlier this month, when most of the cases were concentrated in Bangkok, primarily in the Thong Lor nightlife district, Thai health officials said the B117 variant of Covid-19 was linked to some of the clusters. The mutated strain is more contagious than the original.

All arrivals who hold a Certificate of Entry issued on or after May 1 are required to undergo the 14 day quarantine.

Quarantine period for international arrivals is now back to 14 days | News by Thaiger

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

UPDATE: Covid-19 around the world

Avatar

Published

20 mins ago

on

Thursday, April 29, 2021

By

The Covid-19 situation around the world is seeing some nations attempt to return to a new normal as vaccines are rolled out, but some countries, notably India, are seeing the worst of the virus. As India’s death toll reached over 200,000 yesterday, hospitals are running out of oxygen and basic medical equipment. A Covid virus variant has hit the South Asian nation, which appears to be fuelling the recent wave and spreading across more than 12 other countries. India has now reported 18,376,524 infections since the pandemic began.

The World Health Organisation has stopped short of saying the Indian variant is more transmissible, deadly or resistant to current vaccines. And, the co-founder of BioNTech, Ugur Sahin, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a vaccine, says the jab works against the Indian variant.

“We are still testing the Indian variant, but the Indian variant has mutations that we have already tested for and which our vaccine works against, so I am confident.”

But limited supplies has pushed India to the forefront of the Covid fight, with 360,000 new infections reported yesterday, breaking the global record and more than 3,000 deaths.

In contrast the US, which has a total of 32,983,695 infections, and the UK (4,411,797) are slowly loosening up on restrictions with hopes of life getting back to somewhat normal. The Dutch recently celebrated the end of curfews and the reopening of cafe terraces. Italy, Switzerland, and Portugal have also rolled back regulations, despite their governments rushing to roll out much-needed vaccines. France is hoping to follow the recent trends by easing restrictions this month, but it is still battling those who are currently receiving treatment in hospitals. France has reported a total of 5,565,852 infections since the pandemic began.

The Games are scheduled to start on July 23, but organisers say they won’t decide until June, how many spectators, if any at all, would be allowed to attend the Games. The chief recently stated that having venues full of fans, right now, would be very difficult.

The virus has now killed more than 3.1 million people worldwide with Europe being affected the most.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Restrictions tighten nationwide, Bangkok and 5 other provinces now “dark red” zones

Tanutam Thawan

Published

41 mins ago

on

Thursday, April 29, 2021

By

Disease control restrictions are tightening nationwide. Bangkok and 5 other provinces with a high number of Covid-19 infections are now classified as “dark red” zones under the highest control to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Under the new zoning measures, the dark red provinces include Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan. Those provinces have reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases per day. Regulations in those areas include:

  • Events or gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited.
  • Dine-in services at restaurants and cafes are prohibited, but takeaway services until 9pm are allowed.
  • Stadiums, gyms, fitness centres are closed except for sports facilities that are in open areas. Those facilities must close by 9pm.
  • Shopping centres can stay open until 9pm. Arcades and entertainment activities must close until the Covid-19 situation improves.

45 provinces are classified as “red” zones,” or maximum control areas. Regulations in those areas include:

  • Events and gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.
  • Restaurants can offer dine-in services until 9pm and takeaway services are allowed until 11pm. Alcohol sales are prohibited.
  • Shopping malls can stay open until 11pm.

26 provinces are classified as “orange” zone, or controlled areas. Regulations in those areas include:

  • Restaurants can offer dine-in services until 11pm. Alcohol sales are prohibited.
  • Shopping malls can stay open until 11pm.

Alcohol is not allowed to be sold at restaurants nationwide. There is now a nationwide order requiring face masks to be worn in public places. Most provinces have already set local orders requiring masks to be worn.

The new zoning goes into effect at midnight Saturday.

Restrictions tighten nationwide, Bangkok and 5 other provinces now "dark red" zones | News by Thaiger

Restrictions tighten nationwide, Bangkok and 5 other provinces now "dark red" zones | News by Thaiger

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

YouTubers in Bali may be kicked out of Indonesia after face mask prank

Avatar

Published

48 mins ago

on

Thursday, April 29, 2021

By

PHOTO via CNN
2 YouTubers in Bali, Indonesia may be getting kicked out of the country after posting a video of one of them breaking local mask-wearing regulations. The local government has seized Josh Paler Lin and Leia Se’s passports and are facing deportation as a result of posting the video, which shows them entering a grocery store with Se being turned away for not wearing a mask. Lin then attempts to paint a face mask on her and she is then admitted into the shop.
The video went viral when it was posted on April 22 with Lin having 3.4 million subscribers on YouTube. The move was clearly not the smartest idea as police in Indonesia are issuing fines for first-time mask offenders, with the second time being deportation. Although it was their first offense, the video’s publicity drew so much attention that Balinese officials took their passports. Lin is from Taiwan, but lives in the US, while Se is a Russian citizen. I Putu Surya Dharma, a spokesman from the Ministry of Law and Human Rights in Bali, said they will be examined together.
“They will be examined together with Immigration to take the decision on whether or not to deport them.”
Lin removed the video from his channel and 2 days later, he posted an apology, along with Se and his attorney appearing. They were all wearing masks in the apology video.
“The intention to make this video was not at all to disrespect or invite everyone to not wear mask. I make this video to entertain people because I am a content creator and it is my job to entertain people. We promise not to do it again.”
Indonesia has had 1,651,794 Covid infections with 45,000 deaths. Bali, which relies heavily on tourists, had planned to begin allowing foreign visitors by September 2020, but the ongoing virus situation has delayed the process.
SOURCE: CNN

 

Trending