Quarantine period for international arrivals is now back to 14 days

Quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas will now go back to the original 14 day period (which ends up being 15 to 16 days). The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced the quarantine extension this afternoon, saying those who obtained their Certificate of Entry prior to May 1, and arrive in Thailand before May 6, will still be able to quarantine under the shortened 10 day quarantine, or just 7 days if they are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Even though the vast majority of new Covid-19 cases in Thailand are local transmissions rather than from international arrivals, the mutated strains of the virus reported in other countries still pose a risk, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.

“The variant strains in Asia and other countries still pose a risk.”

Those who stay at Alternative State Quarantine facilities will now need to stay in their rooms and cannot go to other areas of the hotel, as they had been allowed to in the past. Travellers will also undergo 3 Covid-19 tests during their stay.

“These measures are meant to reduce the risk of local transmission of the new variants.”

Earlier this month, when most of the cases were concentrated in Bangkok, primarily in the Thong Lor nightlife district, Thai health officials said the B117 variant of Covid-19 was linked to some of the clusters. The mutated strain is more contagious than the original.

All arrivals who hold a Certificate of Entry issued on or after May 1 are required to undergo the 14 day quarantine.

