Thai Meteorological Department warns of summer storms in 33 provinces

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, April 14, 2025
52 2 minutes read
Thai Meteorological Department warns of summer storms in 33 provinces
Picture courtesy of Justin Aikin, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued warnings concerning summer storms affecting the northern and central regions, impacting 33 provinces with thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and potential lightning. The advisory is valid today, April 14.

A moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass from China is influencing the northeastern region of Thailand and the South China Sea. This results in easterly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture to northern Thailand, where the weather remains hot.

Affected provinces in the north include Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, and Tak. In the central region, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Nakhon Pathom are expected to encounter adverse weather conditions.

Residents are advised to exercise caution, especially in low-lying areas prone to flash floods, and to avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorms. Additionally, it is recommended to stay clear of large trees, unstable structures, and billboards.

Related Articles

With Songkran festivities approaching, organisers are urged to ensure safety in outdoor events. Farmers should reinforce their produce and livestock facilities to minimise potential damage due to adverse weather.

The public is encouraged to stay informed through the TMD’s announcements and can access updates via their website or contact numbers available 24 hours a day.

The 24-hour weather forecast indicates continued summer storms in the northern and central regions, with thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and possible lightning in certain areas.

There is a 60% chance of thunderstorms in the north, affecting areas like Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, and Tak, with temperatures ranging from 18°C to 38°C.

The northeast will see a 10% chance of thunderstorms, primarily in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani, with temperatures between 20°C and 35°C.

In the central region, a 30% chance of thunderstorms is expected, notably in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram.

The eastern region is forecasted to have a 40% chance of thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from 23°C to 36°C.

The southern region, including Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat, will experience a 60% chance of thunderstorms. The Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will see waves about 1 metre high, increasing to over 2 metres during storms.

The forecast for Bangkok and surrounding areas predicts a 40% chance of thunderstorms with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 36°C, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand waives park fees for Family Day celebration Songkran News

Thailand waives park fees for Family Day celebration

6 seconds ago
Thai Meteorological Department warns of summer storms in 33 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thai Meteorological Department warns of summer storms in 33 provinces

13 minutes ago
Songkran drink-driving cases top 1,300 in two days Songkran News

Songkran drink-driving cases top 1,300 in two days

19 hours ago
Myanmar earthquake tremors reach northern Thailand cities Northern Thailand News

Myanmar earthquake tremors reach northern Thailand cities

20 hours ago
Thai airports welcome travellers with Moo Deng dolls for Songkran (video) Songkran News

Thai airports welcome travellers with Moo Deng dolls for Songkran (video)

20 hours ago
Man found dead after fall in Phuket&#8217;s Wichit district Phuket News

Man found dead after fall in Phuket’s Wichit district

22 hours ago
Bangkok raid seizes illicit goods worth over 845 million baht Bangkok News

Bangkok raid seizes illicit goods worth over 845 million baht

22 hours ago
Man in Chon Buri arrested for killing puppy in shocking incident Crime News

Man in Chon Buri arrested for killing puppy in shocking incident

22 hours ago
Tourists protest inflated water prices at Hat Yai Songkran festival Songkran News

Tourists protest inflated water prices at Hat Yai Songkran festival

22 hours ago
Photographer surrenders after fatal Suphan Buri shooting Crime News

Photographer surrenders after fatal Suphan Buri shooting

23 hours ago
Bangkok man charged with murder after shooting pregnant wife Bangkok News

Bangkok man charged with murder after shooting pregnant wife

23 hours ago
Retired officer found dead after shooting motorcycle taxi leader Crime News

Retired officer found dead after shooting motorcycle taxi leader

23 hours ago
Vietnamese woman arrested in Bangkok for Songkran thefts Bangkok News

Vietnamese woman arrested in Bangkok for Songkran thefts

23 hours ago
Thailand to curb illegal rentals with new booking regulations Thailand News

Thailand to curb illegal rentals with new booking regulations

24 hours ago
Songkran 2025 triggers travel surge across Thailand Songkran News

Songkran 2025 triggers travel surge across Thailand

24 hours ago
Chinese YouTuber mugged in Pattaya by fellow nationals Pattaya News

Chinese YouTuber mugged in Pattaya by fellow nationals

24 hours ago
Summer storm warning for 44 Thai provinces including Bangkok Thailand Weather Updates

Summer storm warning for 44 Thai provinces including Bangkok

1 day ago
Where to experience Songkran in Koh Samui (2025) Things To Do

Where to experience Songkran in Koh Samui (2025)

1 day ago
Where to celebrate Songkran in Pattaya (2025) Things To Do

Where to celebrate Songkran in Pattaya (2025)

2 days ago
Maha Songkran World Water Festival splashes on Bangkok Bangkok News

Maha Songkran World Water Festival splashes on Bangkok

2 days ago
Canadian&#8217;s US,000 necklace stolen by transgenders in Pattaya Pattaya News

Canadian’s US$3,000 necklace stolen by transgenders in Pattaya

2 days ago
Where you can play Songkran in Chiang Mai (2025) Things To Do

Where you can play Songkran in Chiang Mai (2025)

2 days ago
Bangkok building collapse death toll rises to 32 Bangkok News

Bangkok building collapse death toll rises to 32

2 days ago
Pattaya herbal shop scams tourists, 3 arrested Pattaya News

Pattaya herbal shop scams tourists, 3 arrested

2 days ago
Thailand to negotiate US trade policies, avoid pork imports Thailand News

Thailand to negotiate US trade policies, avoid pork imports

2 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, April 14, 2025
52 2 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Myanmar earthquake tremors reach northern Thailand cities

Myanmar earthquake tremors reach northern Thailand cities

20 hours ago
Thai airports welcome travellers with Moo Deng dolls for Songkran (video)

Thai airports welcome travellers with Moo Deng dolls for Songkran (video)

20 hours ago
Man found dead after fall in Phuket&#8217;s Wichit district

Man found dead after fall in Phuket’s Wichit district

22 hours ago
Bangkok raid seizes illicit goods worth over 845 million baht

Bangkok raid seizes illicit goods worth over 845 million baht

22 hours ago