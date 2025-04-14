Thai Meteorological Department warns of summer storms in 33 provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued warnings concerning summer storms affecting the northern and central regions, impacting 33 provinces with thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and potential lightning. The advisory is valid today, April 14.

A moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass from China is influencing the northeastern region of Thailand and the South China Sea. This results in easterly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture to northern Thailand, where the weather remains hot.

Affected provinces in the north include Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, and Tak. In the central region, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Nakhon Pathom are expected to encounter adverse weather conditions.

Residents are advised to exercise caution, especially in low-lying areas prone to flash floods, and to avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorms. Additionally, it is recommended to stay clear of large trees, unstable structures, and billboards.

With Songkran festivities approaching, organisers are urged to ensure safety in outdoor events. Farmers should reinforce their produce and livestock facilities to minimise potential damage due to adverse weather.

The public is encouraged to stay informed through the TMD’s announcements and can access updates via their website or contact numbers available 24 hours a day.

The 24-hour weather forecast indicates continued summer storms in the northern and central regions, with thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and possible lightning in certain areas.

There is a 60% chance of thunderstorms in the north, affecting areas like Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, and Tak, with temperatures ranging from 18°C to 38°C.

The northeast will see a 10% chance of thunderstorms, primarily in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani, with temperatures between 20°C and 35°C.

In the central region, a 30% chance of thunderstorms is expected, notably in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram.

The eastern region is forecasted to have a 40% chance of thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from 23°C to 36°C.

The southern region, including Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat, will experience a 60% chance of thunderstorms. The Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will see waves about 1 metre high, increasing to over 2 metres during storms.

The forecast for Bangkok and surrounding areas predicts a 40% chance of thunderstorms with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 36°C, reported KhaoSod.