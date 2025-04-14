Phuket woman dies after brutal assault by partner

A tragic incident unfolded at a rental room in the Mueang district of Phuket, where a woman succumbed to injuries following a violent altercation with her partner. Police apprehended the suspect, who later confessed to the assault.

At approximately 10.45pm yesterday, April 13, Police Lieutenant Wutthichai Chanpai, Deputy Inspector of Wichit Police Station, was alerted to a domestic dispute resulting in a fatality. The incident occurred in Wichit, Mueang district, Phuket.

The officer promptly informed Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, the Superintendent of Wichit Police Station, who then led a team including investigators, patrol officers, a duty doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital, forensic specialists, and the Kusoltham Phuket Foundation to the scene.

Upon arrival, they discovered the body of 28 year old Supatra (surname withheld) lying face down in front of the bathroom. She was dressed in a black short-sleeve T-shirt and purple three-quarter length trousers. Her body bore signs of physical assault, with facial bleeding and multiple bruises.

Inside the room was 30 year old Hathnai (surname withheld), Supatra’s boyfriend, who awaited police arrival to surrender himself. Hathnai was subsequently taken to the Wichit Police Station for further interrogation.

Supatra’s body was transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a forensic autopsy to conclusively determine the cause of death.

During questioning, Hathnai admitted to physically assaulting Supatra. He described slapping, punching, and kicking her, actions that led to her falling unconscious and later dying.

CCTV footage captured at 7pm yesterday, April 13, provided evidence of the assault. It showed Hathnai leaving the room and encountering Supatra sitting near a parked motorcycle, reported KhaoSod.

He kicked her, prompting her pleas for him to stop, citing her pain. Hathnai then instructed her to return to the room, where her cries were heard continuously until they ceased.

