Car overturns in Phayao, killing driver during Songkran festival

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee51 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, April 14, 2025
61 1 minute read
Car overturns in Phayao, killing driver during Songkran festival
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A car accident on the Phaholyothin Road in Phayao province resulted in the death of a 33 year old man today, April 14. The car overturned on the rain-slicked road, marking the third fatality in the region during the Songkran festival period.

Officers from Mueang Phayao Police Station received a report of a vehicle accident involving an overturned car on the southbound section of Phaholyothin Road, near Village 4, Ban Mae Ka Thok Hwak, Mae Ka subdistrict, Mueang district. Emergency services from the Luecha Foundation in Phayao were quickly dispatched to the scene.

At the site, a car with the registration number ขว 6635 Chiang Mai was found overturned on the southbound side of the road, heading towards Lampang province. The driver, identified as Natthaphon, was trapped inside the vehicle.

Emergency responders used hydraulic equipment to extract him. Upon initial examination, Natthaphon sustained severe injuries to his face and torso. Despite receiving urgent first aid, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Related Articles

The accident is believed to have been caused by the rainy conditions that persisted throughout the day, making the roads slippery and leading to the vehicle losing control and overturning. Over the past three days of the Songkran festival, Phayao province has recorded 16 accidents, resulting in 14 injuries and three fatalities, including this incident, reported KhaoSod.

Car overturns in Phayao, killing driver during Songkran festival | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a fatal accident took place on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway in Bangkok’s Klong Toei district when a car collided with the back of a stationary six-wheel truck. The crash resulted in the death of the female driver at the scene, while a male passenger in the front seat sustained serious injuries.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Phakamart Kamonsan of Expressway Police Station 1, along with rescue teams and medical personnel, arrived at the scene on April 6. They found a white Isuzu six-wheel truck with a crane, bearing license plate number 54-3028 Bangkok, parked in the far-right lane.

Latest Thailand News
Death toll hits 41 after State Audit Office collapse in Thailand Bangkok News

Death toll hits 41 after State Audit Office collapse in Thailand

11 minutes ago
Buriram man wanted for fatal Songkran shooting over drugs Crime News

Buriram man wanted for fatal Songkran shooting over drugs

33 minutes ago
Car overturns in Phayao, killing driver during Songkran festival Songkran News

Car overturns in Phayao, killing driver during Songkran festival

51 minutes ago
Gas station cashier killed in Chon Buri robbery Crime News

Gas station cashier killed in Chon Buri robbery

2 hours ago
Phuket woman dies after brutal assault by partner Phuket News

Phuket woman dies after brutal assault by partner

3 hours ago
Fatal stabbing cancels Charming Maha Songkran event in Trang Songkran News

Fatal stabbing cancels Charming Maha Songkran event in Trang

3 hours ago
Child rescued from flip-flop mishap during Songkran in Phayao Songkran News

Child rescued from flip-flop mishap during Songkran in Phayao

3 hours ago
Mysterious skeleton found in Chaiyaphum pond with yellow shirt Crime News

Mysterious skeleton found in Chaiyaphum pond with yellow shirt

3 hours ago
Fire in Ban Pong destroys over 20 rooms, no injuries reported Thailand News

Fire in Ban Pong destroys over 20 rooms, no injuries reported

4 hours ago
Man arrested for fatal knife attack on ex-wife in Phetchabun Crime News

Man arrested for fatal knife attack on ex-wife in Phetchabun

4 hours ago
Teenagers arrested for murder of student in Pathum Thani Crime News

Teenagers arrested for murder of student in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Songkran boosts Thai regional airport traffic with celebrations Songkran News

Songkran boosts Thai regional airport traffic with celebrations

4 hours ago
Thailand launches elderly support initiatives for National Elderly Day Thailand News

Thailand launches elderly support initiatives for National Elderly Day

4 hours ago
Thailand waives park fees for Family Day celebration Songkran News

Thailand waives park fees for Family Day celebration

5 hours ago
TMD warns of summer storms in 33 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

TMD warns of summer storms in 33 provinces

5 hours ago
Songkran drink-driving cases top 1,300 in two days Songkran News

Songkran drink-driving cases top 1,300 in two days

1 day ago
Myanmar earthquake tremors reach northern Thailand cities Northern Thailand News

Myanmar earthquake tremors reach northern Thailand cities

1 day ago
Thai airports welcome travellers with Moo Deng dolls for Songkran (video) Songkran News

Thai airports welcome travellers with Moo Deng dolls for Songkran (video)

1 day ago
Man found dead after fall in Phuket&#8217;s Wichit district Phuket News

Man found dead after fall in Phuket’s Wichit district

1 day ago
Bangkok raid seizes illicit goods worth over 845 million baht Bangkok News

Bangkok raid seizes illicit goods worth over 845 million baht

1 day ago
Man in Chon Buri arrested for killing puppy in shocking incident Crime News

Man in Chon Buri arrested for killing puppy in shocking incident

1 day ago
Tourists protest inflated water prices at Hat Yai Songkran festival Songkran News

Tourists protest inflated water prices at Hat Yai Songkran festival

1 day ago
Photographer surrenders after fatal Suphan Buri shooting Crime News

Photographer surrenders after fatal Suphan Buri shooting

1 day ago
Bangkok man charged with murder after shooting pregnant wife Bangkok News

Bangkok man charged with murder after shooting pregnant wife

1 day ago
Retired officer found dead after shooting motorcycle taxi leader Crime News

Retired officer found dead after shooting motorcycle taxi leader

1 day ago
Road deathsSongkran NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee51 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, April 14, 2025
61 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Gas station cashier killed in Chon Buri robbery

Gas station cashier killed in Chon Buri robbery

2 hours ago
Phuket woman dies after brutal assault by partner

Phuket woman dies after brutal assault by partner

3 hours ago
Fatal stabbing cancels Charming Maha Songkran event in Trang

Fatal stabbing cancels Charming Maha Songkran event in Trang

3 hours ago
Child rescued from flip-flop mishap during Songkran in Phayao

Child rescued from flip-flop mishap during Songkran in Phayao

3 hours ago