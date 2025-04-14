Car overturns in Phayao, killing driver during Songkran festival

A car accident on the Phaholyothin Road in Phayao province resulted in the death of a 33 year old man today, April 14. The car overturned on the rain-slicked road, marking the third fatality in the region during the Songkran festival period.

Officers from Mueang Phayao Police Station received a report of a vehicle accident involving an overturned car on the southbound section of Phaholyothin Road, near Village 4, Ban Mae Ka Thok Hwak, Mae Ka subdistrict, Mueang district. Emergency services from the Luecha Foundation in Phayao were quickly dispatched to the scene.

At the site, a car with the registration number ขว 6635 Chiang Mai was found overturned on the southbound side of the road, heading towards Lampang province. The driver, identified as Natthaphon, was trapped inside the vehicle.

Emergency responders used hydraulic equipment to extract him. Upon initial examination, Natthaphon sustained severe injuries to his face and torso. Despite receiving urgent first aid, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

The accident is believed to have been caused by the rainy conditions that persisted throughout the day, making the roads slippery and leading to the vehicle losing control and overturning. Over the past three days of the Songkran festival, Phayao province has recorded 16 accidents, resulting in 14 injuries and three fatalities, including this incident, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a fatal accident took place on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway in Bangkok’s Klong Toei district when a car collided with the back of a stationary six-wheel truck. The crash resulted in the death of the female driver at the scene, while a male passenger in the front seat sustained serious injuries.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Phakamart Kamonsan of Expressway Police Station 1, along with rescue teams and medical personnel, arrived at the scene on April 6. They found a white Isuzu six-wheel truck with a crane, bearing license plate number 54-3028 Bangkok, parked in the far-right lane.