Gas station cashier killed in Chon Buri robbery

A male gas station employee allegedly stabbed a female cashier to death before fleeing with her wallet at a gas station in Mueang district, Chon Buri province.

The incident occurred at 11.20pm yesterday, April 13. Police Lieutenant Ratchaphon Ratchawakan, a deputy investigation officer at Don Hua Lo Police Station in Chon Buri, received a report of a serious stabbing at the gas station on Sukprayoon Road. He arrived at the scene with rescue personnel from the Thammaratsamimanirat Foundation.

Upon arrival, officials found the body of 44 year old Krongkanok, a resident of Sisaket province, unconscious and lying in a pool of blood. She had sustained two knife wounds to her left chest.

Despite attempts to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Evidence was collected for further examination.

According to the gas station owner’s daughter, the victim was employed as a cashier, while the suspect was a gas station attendant.

It is believed that the motive was robbery, as Krongkanok was in the process of placing money into a safe when the suspect allegedly attacked her with a sharp object, causing her death. The cash in the wallet meant for the safe was missing.

The suspect, identified as 25 year old Sarut from Tha Song Yang district in Tak province, is of Karen ethnicity and had been employed at the gas station since February 22.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses at the scene and nearby areas. They are actively pursuing the suspect to bring him to justice, reported KhaoSod.

