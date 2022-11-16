Russian missile allegedly kills two in Poland, sparks possible NATO involvement

Fears mount over NATO involvement after a Russian missile allegedly landed in a Poland village, killing two citizens. According to CNN, it is unclear why the missile fell in Poland, and where the missile was fired from. It landed outside the rural Polish village of Przewodow, at around the same time Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month.

l resident told CNN that they heard a terrifying sound as the missile flew over the town. A local school caretaker says the explosion shook classroom windows. Poland is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and has since increased the combat readiness of selected units of the Polish armed forces after the missile struck the country.

Officials say Poland is considering invoking NATO Article toto voice its concerns with the decision-making body. Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, recently said that the country will now increase airspace monitoring as it will be carried out in an enhanced manner together with allies.

“We decided to increase the combat readiness of selected units of the Polish armed forces, with particular emphasis on airspace monitoring.”

But, Morawiecki did note that the evidence suggested it was a “single act” without further evidence of more missiles. Russia’s Defense Ministry, however, called the claims of a missile striking inside of Poland, “a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation” and said that the wreckage photos published by Polish media have nothing to do with Russian weapons.

“There were no strikes made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border.”