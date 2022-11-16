Connect with us

Crime

British sex offender extradited from Thailand imprisoned in Scotland

Published

 on 

Image via Police Scotland

UPDATE

The British man who fled to Thailand after being convicted of possessing over 60,000 indecent images of children in 2014 has been imprisoned in Scotland.

On Monday, Hamilton Sheriff Court jailed 46 year old William Dempster, from Tayside, for 18 months and placed him on the sex offenders’ register.

Dempster was found guilty in 2014 but absconded to Thailand instead of attending sentencing in court.

He hid in Pattaya, Thailand, for eight years until he was finally arrested in May after a joint investigation by the Royal Thai Police, Police Scotland, and the National Crime Agency.

Thai authorities processed an extradition request and sent Dempster back to Scotland on September 23.

Detective Chief Inspector from the Police Scotland Paul Livingstone said…

“Police Scotland officers are committed to relentlessly pursuing criminals who think they are untouchable or above the law and Dempster thought he could evade justice by fleeing the country.

“Our officers worked tirelessly in partnership with our law enforcement colleagues and did not give up on arresting him and bringing him back to Scotland to face the consequences of his crimes.

“I am grateful and pleased to acknowledge the assistance from colleagues in this country and abroad in locating and arresting Dempster which has culminated in this positive and satisfying conclusion today.”

Dempster was previously arrested in England for “producing, having in possession and disseminating child pornographic material between 2008 and 2013.”

ORIGINAL STORY

Yesterday, Thai police arrested a 46 year old Scottish man in Pattaya who was convicted of possessing indecent images of children in May 2014.

William Dempster fled the UK eight years ago before he could be sentenced and has been on the run in Thailand ever since.

The Royal Thai Police, Police Scotland and the National Crime Agency worked together to arrest him under an international arrest warrant yesterday, May 30.

Police Scotland released a statement saying William will now be subject to extradition proceedings.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Weather24 mins ago

After heavy floods, Patong Hill road reopens to some traffic
Thailand30 mins ago

The three best dishes you may have not tried in Thailand
Economy1 hour ago

Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
Sponsored1 hour ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
World Cup1 hour ago

Asia at the FIFA World Cup, Part 2 – The Best
Hot News1 hour ago

THAI Airways makes resurgence with addition of nine more aeroplanes next year
Phuket1 hour ago

Free concert with renowned Russian Jazz artist coming to Phuket
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai restaurant staff attacked by customer in the US
Sporting Activities2 hours ago

Thailand World Cup fans may miss first match after broadcast pricing agreement stalled
Medical2 hours ago

Thailand to issue one-year visas for medical tourists
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya man says friends attacked him with a knife
Entertainment2 hours ago

Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Hot News3 hours ago

Russian missile allegedly kills two in Poland, sparks possible NATO involvement
Crime3 hours ago

British sex offender extradited from Thailand imprisoned in Scotland
Health3 hours ago

Worldwide sperm counts declining at alarming rates according to new research
Patong3 hours ago

Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending