Tragic Kanchanaburi crash claims three lives, one injured

Published: 11:13, 31 December 2024
A tragic accident occurred when a red Toyota sedan collided with a van, veered off the road, and crashed into a tree in Kanchanaburi, resulting in three fatalities and one serious injury. The incident took place near Wat Thung Kanyong.

At approximately 4.40pm yesterday, December 30, police officers from Sai Yok Police Station in Kanchanaburi province received reports of a car accident involving multiple casualties. The accident occurred near Wat Thung Kanyong in Sai Yok district. Promptly, police officers and rescue teams from the Kanchanaburi Moral Association and the Protection Foundation rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, they discovered the severely damaged red Toyota sedan with a Nonthaburi license plate, which had crashed into a tree after plummeting off the road. Inside the wreckage, three individuals were found dead, while another was critically injured and trapped inside the car.

Rescue workers quickly used hydraulic equipment to extricate the seriously injured individual, who was identified as 26 year old Wanna. She was immediately transported to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The deceased were then removed from the wreckage, comprising 25 year old Chanathip from Nakhon Pathom, who was driving the vehicle, 51 year old Supapatch and an unidentified elderly woman, reported KhaoSod.

Initial investigations revealed that the sedan was en route to Thong Pha Phum district when it grazed a van. This collision caused the sedan to lose control and violently crash into a tree, leading to the car being completely destroyed. The accident resulted in three fatalities and one severe injury.

In related news, a serious accident unfolded in Khon Kaen province on December 27 involving an electric car rear-ending an 18-wheel sugarcane truck, resulting in severe injuries for the driver. Emergency services swiftly intervened to extricate the trapped individual and rushed him to hospital.

Emergency responders from the Sawang Khon Kaen Samakkhi Foundation in Khon Kaen were alerted to the incident at 9pm. Reports indicated a severe collision where an electric car had slammed into the rear of a fully loaded sugarcane truck.

