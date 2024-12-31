Domestic violence video sparks outrage and calls for justice

Picture courtesy of Phakrada Petarwut Facebook

A troubling incident of domestic violence has surfaced, capturing widespread attention after a woman bravely shared a video of her husband aggressively assaulting her. The video, which depicts a man mercilessly beating his wife, has sent shockwaves through social media, prompting calls for justice.

In the video, the husband can be seen physically attacking his wife with punches, kicks, and slaps, while also verbally abusing her, insisting she should not have any independent thoughts and must obey him. The distressing footage was posted on social media yesterday, December 30, quickly amassing 6.6 million views, and sparking outcry for severe legal action against the perpetrator.

Social activists, including prominent figures like Kan Jompalang and Ton Oar, have voiced their support for the victim, offering assistance and urging police to intervene.

The woman, who shared the video, accompanied it with a poignant message reflecting on her marital choices. She expressed regret over her decision, using the experience as a cautionary tale for her daughter. She advised her child to carefully consider life partners, urging her to avoid hasty decisions that could lead to similar mistakes.

“This will be the last post about my marital life, a chapter I regret deeply,” she wrote. “I’ve learnt many lessons to teach my daughter about thinking and carefully considering when choosing a life partner. I’ve made mistakes; please don’t repeat them. Don’t rush into choosing a partner like I did.”

The woman has since taken legal steps against her former husband and his mother. She reported the incident to the police, declaring her intent to pursue the matter to its fullest extent.

She detailed how she returned to her mother’s home two days prior, seeking safety and support. The incident depicted in the video occurred earlier in the month, but she delayed reporting it, initially hoping for an amicable resolution. However, continued harassment from her ex-husband’s mother drove her to seek legal action.

“I’ve filed a complaint against both my ex-husband and his mother,” she confirmed. “I’m now back at my mother’s house. The incident in the video happened on December 23, but I only filed the complaint at 5pm because I hoped things would end amicably. Unfortunately, his mother persisted.”

She also addressed why she appeared not to fight back in the video, explaining that previous attempts to defend herself had resulted in more severe injuries. “I’ve tried fighting back, but it only led to greater pain, so I let it go, hoping he would tire himself out. Thankfully, I’m still alive,” she remarked, reported KhaoSod.

The post concluded with expressions of gratitude towards those who showed concern and an apology to her child for having to witness such distressing events. “Thank you to everyone who cares. I apologise to my child for having to experience this.”