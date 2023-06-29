Move Forward Party MP accused of physically assaulting girlfriend

Photo via MRG Online

A Thai woman filed a complaint against a Move Forward Party (MFP) MP claiming he physically assaulted her. The MFP has taken immediate action by initiating investigations into the matter.

Screenshots of the 26 year old Thai woman’s injuries immediately circulated on Thai social media after the posts appeared yesterday on her Instagram account. The posts contained images of a health check report along with visible wounds and bruises on the woman’s body.

The health check report concluded that the woman had sustained bruises and wounds all over her body, including her head, eye, cheek, shoulder, chest, bottom, hand, elbow, knee, and ankle. The pictures she posted show some of the bruises. In another post, the woman shared a picture of a police station with a caption that said…

“If you dare to do it, you must also dare to face the consequences.”

According to a report on ThaiRat, the woman lodged a complaint against her boyfriend, who is an MFP MP, at Borwin Police Station in Chon Buri province on Tuesday, June 27. She alleged that the 27 year old man physically assaulted her and caused damage to her belongings.

The woman revealed that she and the man were in a relationship for about a month before the incident occurred last Friday, June 23 at around 3.30pm. The MP picked her up at the Pattana Golf Club & Resort and helped her load her bags into his car.

Suddenly, for no reason at all, the MP became furious and began shouting at her. After travelling on the Sai Yutthasart Road for a while, the MP allegedly punched her in the face. Then, he stopped the car and reportedly dragged her out of the vehicle.

During the situation, the woman was injured, and her phone was confiscated before he threw it away.

The woman revealed that she later learned that the man was an MFP MP after filing the complaint. The man was reported to be the MP for the Wattana and Talingchan neighbourhoods of Bangkok.

The official Twitter account of the MFP yesterday announced that the party was aware of the incident and considered it to be a serious issue. The party already contacted the victim to gain more information and would bring all of the information to the party discipline committee and later clarify the investigation result to the public.

A similar case occurred in 2019, when the current leader of the MFP and future Prime Minister of Thailand, Pita Limjaroenrat, was accused by his ex-wife, Chutima Teepanart, of physically assaulting her. The case was later dismissed by the court.

Follow us on :













At the same time, the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, also known as United Thai Nation Party, had just launched its very first campaign called, “Stop Violence Against Women.” The party secretary, spokesperson, and other MPs posted their pictures on several social media platforms. They were in a stop gesture with a caption saying…

“STOP VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN #สสทำร้ายร่างกายผู้หญิง (means MP assaults women).”