Tragic accident claims man’s life in Buriram amid bank visit

A tragic accident in Buriram has claimed the life of a 38 year old man. The incident occurred as he was returning home from the bank, where he had spent the past three consecutive days trying to link his new bank book to the PromptPay system. Unfortunately, he collided with a tractor and sustained fatal injuries.

Yesterday, September 23, Police Lieutenant Colonel Ruek Wichian, Deputy Inspector (Investigation) of Lam Plai Mat Police Station, Buriram province, received a report of a motorcycle accident involving a collision with a tractor on the Lam Plai Mat-Nang Rong road in the village of Kok Klang, Kok Klang subdistrict, Lam Plai Mat district.

The accident left one person seriously injured. Emergency responders from the Lamsam Kok Klang rescue unit arrived at the scene and found 38 year old Veerapong, from Ban Nong Don, Moo 6, Nong Don subdistrict, Lam Plai Mat district, lying motionless beside his Honda Wave motorcycle, registered as 1 กณ 3375 Buriram.

The motorcycle was overturned in the middle of the road, with a Kubota tractor parked along the roadside nearby. Despite immediate CPR efforts and urgent transportation to Lam Plai Mat Hospital, the doctors confirmed that Veerapong had passed away at the scene.

His 42 year old wife later arrived at the hospital in tears. She recounted that her husband had been visiting the bank to obtain a new bank book and link it to the PromptPay system to receive a 10,000 baht (US$300) government payout.

The family had been planning to use the combined 20,000 baht (US$610) from the government payout to repair their deteriorating home and support their young child, the dead husband’s wife revealed.

Tractor collision

“The bank had scheduled today for my husband to pick up the bank book. On his way back, he met with the accident and died. My husband was the main pillar of our family, working as a labourer.

“We had planned to use part of the money to repair our old house and support our family, as our child is still young. But now, everything has fallen apart. We don’t even have money for his funeral, and I don’t know if we will still receive the 10,000 baht.

“If possible, I hope the government will show compassion for our poor family by transferring the 10,000 baht to my husband’s account so that he can take pride in it one last time. If we do receive it, it would be the largest amount of money he has ever gotten.”

In her grief, she then proceeded to meet with the investigating officer to obtain the necessary documents to claim her husband’s body for the funeral rites, reported KhaoSod.