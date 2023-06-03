Tour bus crash in Kanchanaburi kills 2, leaves over 30 injured

Photo by Khaosod.

A tour bus carrying over 60 tourists from Ang Thong province, Thailand, overturned near the ‘100 Corpse Curve’ of Turtle Mountain in Kanchanaburi province, leaving two people dead and injuring more than 30. The injured were initially treated at nearby hospitals before being transferred to the regional hospital in Kanchanaburi.

Colonel Thotsaphon Chaiyakomin, Governor of Kanchanaburi province, and Thanayot Hirunyanetr, District Chief of Srisawat, immediately dispatched personnel to assist with the situation. Officials from the Srisawat district joined with Pravat Puangthong, Head of Erawan National Park; national park officials, and several members of the Kanchan Foundation, who brought cutting tools and blankets to transport the injured for initial treatments at nearby hospitals.

The hospitals assisting the injured were the Tha Kradan Hospital and the Erawan Village’s Health Promotion Hospital, until they were transferred for further treatment at the Phahonpholphayuhasena Hospital in Kanchanaburi province. The deceased were identified as one male and one female, but the conditions of the approximately 30 injured passengers remain unclear.

The tour bus was transporting around 60 tourists from Ang Thong province to the Tha Kradan area in Srisawat district when the accident occurred. Updates on this incident will be provided as more information becomes available.

This year, there have been a few tour bus crashes in Thailand.

On May 1, a tour bus crash in Thailand’s Krabi province left the bus driver with moderate injuries, however, the bus’s 42 passengers fortunately survived. The bus crashed into a power pole on Petch Kasem Road in the South Klong Tom district. Witnesses said that a pickup truck cut in front of the bus, and the driver avoided the collision before crashing into the power pole.

On April 24, a tour bus driver fled the scene after losing control and crashing in Maha Sahakham province in northeast Thailand. One person was killed in the crash and 40 more people were injured.