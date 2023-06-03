Thai worker falls into cement mixer, saved by off-switch

Photo by Khaosod.

A 50 year old worker narrowly escaped death after falling into a large cement mixer at the Saeng Charoen Concrete Mix (2022) company in Thailand‘s southern Patthalung province. Quick thinking by a coworker, who switched off the machine, enabled rescuers to extract the man using cutting equipment.

At around 10.45am this morning, officers of the Pa Bon police station, with volunteers and Pa Bon rescue workers, hurried to the scene following reports of the accident. They discovered 50 year old Prasan Eiadwong trapped inside the cement mixer with his left arm crushed and protruding bones. Rescuers used specialised tools to create an opening in the mixer and drill through the concrete surrounding Prasan, eventually freeing him after nearly an hour of effort.

Prasan was given initial medical treatment and then transported to Pa Bon Hospital for further assistance. A 21 year old coworker, Hies Din Kliaengchan, revealed that Prasan had not informed anyone of his location within the plant before ascending to clean a section of the mixer. Consequently, when the coworker activated the mixer’s switch, it began rotating, causing Prasan to fall in and become injured.

The quick response of the coworker, who heard his screams and promptly turned off the mixer, likely saved Prasan’s life. Workers at the cement plant are required to notify their supervisor of their whereabouts during tasks, but Prasan had not done so, leading to the dangerous situation.

Construction work can be a dangerous profession in Thailand.

