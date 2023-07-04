Teenage boy racer dies after horrific collision with lorry in Lopburi

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A fatal crash involving a motorbike and a 10-wheeled lorry took place, causing a 19 year old to die instantly. The teen, a college student from Lopburi Province, frequently participated in late-night street races, despite efforts by the police to clamp down on these reckless activities.

Last night, Police Lieutenant Phayup Rung Huapai, from Khok Samrong Police Station in Lopburi, received news of a deadly collision between a motorbike and a ten-wheeled lorry. The crash occurred on Phahonyothin Road 1, at kilometres 175-176, Huay Pong sub-district. Upon receiving the alert, Phayup, alongside medical personnel from Khok Samrong Hospital and Khok Samrong Rescue Association, arrived at the scene.

The scene revealed an Isuzu ten-wheeled truck with registration number 70-7765 Bangkok parked by the roadside. About 15 meters away, a badly damaged red Honda Wave motorcycle with the registration number 1-กพ-8960 Lopburi was lying. Nearby, the lifeless body of Thirawat was found clothed in a Lopburi college uniform. The deceased had suffered severe facial injuries with his jaw completely detached from his face. His family mourned his loss at the scene of the accident, reported KhaoSod.

Upon investigation and questioning, the 39 year old lorry driver, Khunnaphong, explained that he was driving along his route when he noticed several of Thirawat’s friends standing by the roadside, signalling him to steer to the right. He guessed this was a finish line and swerved accordingly. Just at that moment, the racing teenager came up from behind and crashed into his truck, resulting in a fatal accident.

Friends of the deceased confirmed that late-night hours were chosen for these races to evade the police, causing distress not only to other road users but also resident locals.

Following the incident, police detained Khunphong, the lorry driver, for further questioning. Meanwhile, the deceased was taken to Khok Samrong Hospital for a post-mortem examination before his body was handed over to his family for religious rites.