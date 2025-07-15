Teen motorcycle racers arrested in Buriram amid public chaos

Police seize weapons as community demands end to youth gang chaos

Bright Choomanee
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Teen motorcycle racers arrested in Buriram amid public chaos
Over 30 teenagers have been apprehended in Buriram after causing public disturbances by racing motorcycles and carrying weapons. The group engaged in altercations, gunfire, and explosions over three consecutive nights, alarming residents and prompting a swift response from local police.

The disturbances were linked to a viral video showing the teenagers, between 14 and 19 years old, challenging law enforcement with taunts such as, “The law can’t do anything to me.” The incidents occurred near the fourth ancient canal in Mueang Buriram, creating a climate of fear among locals concerned about stray bullets and other dangers.

Police Major General Narongsak Phromtha, the Buriram Provincial Police Commander, directed Police Colonel Chamras Siriliang, the superintendent of Mueang Buriram Police Station, along with the investigation team, to swiftly track down the group seen in the video. The operation involved cooperation with the district chief, administrative officials, and territorial defence volunteers, successfully leading to the apprehension of the gang.

Among those arrested were students, with several having prior arrests related to illegal vehicle modifications and racing. Police confiscated a significant cache of weapons, including knives, swords, and explosive devices, along with over 30 modified motorcycles for further examination.

Pol. Col. Chamras reported that, following the video’s circulation, instructions were given to expedite the apprehension of the offenders. Despite previous arrests, some youths continued to engage in similar unlawful activities. Legal proceedings are being pursued with strict measures.

Pol. Col. Chamras also emphasised the responsibility of parents and guardians, urging them to monitor their children closely. Neglect could lead to legal consequences under the Child Protection Act.

He expressed optimism that closer parental involvement could reduce such criminal behaviours by providing guidance, discipline, and emotional support to their children, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, residents of Soi Masong-Kai Muay in Pattaya were thrust into turmoil as a group of unruly teenagers transformed the normally peaceful neighbourhood into a scene of chaos.

Explosions and violent clashes erupted, sending terrified families scrambling for safety as the street resembled a battleground.

