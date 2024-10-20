Chemical leak forces evacuation after Prachin Buri factory explosion

Picture courtesy of Prachin Buri Public Relations Office Facebook

A factory explosion in Prachin Buri‘s Sri Maha Pho district led to a significant chemical leak, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

The incident occurred at the HSMT New Material Technology (Thailand) Co factory yesterday, releasing a large amount of chemical fumes and prompting nearly 200 locals to leave their homes. Elderly residents were among those relocated to a community centre in tambon Tha Toom for safety.

Advertisements

Firefighters from the Tha Toom Tambon Administration Office (TAO) managed to disperse the fumes and control the situation the same day.

District chief Juthamas Bua-Phuean ordered the evacuation and coordinated with medical teams from Sri Maha Pho Hospital and the district’s public health office to assess the health of evacuees.

Among the 183 people evacuated, 105 showed no symptoms, while 48 reported minor throat and nasal irritation. Thirty individuals, mostly elderly or those with pre-existing conditions, required close monitoring for more severe symptoms such as eye irritation and nausea. Of these, 25 were transferred to Sri Maha Pho Hospital, and one was sent to Chularat 304 International Hospital.

The latest reports confirmed that the situation is now back to normal, and the evacuees have been sent back to their homes.

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion and detecting a strong odour around 3pm yesterday before symptoms such as throat irritation and difficulty breathing began.

Advertisements

The factory stated that the explosion was due to a malfunction in a chemical tank used in the production of surfactants, compounds that reduce the surface tension of a liquid, reported Bangkok Post.

Officials, including Prachin Buri’s industry office and the Tha Toom TAO, have suspended the factory’s operations pending further investigation.

In related news, a chemical explosion disrupted the peaceful night in Nongprue, near Pattaya, at the Banglamung Ice Factory on April 17. The explosion, taking place around 11.36pm, unleashed a cloud of chemicals into the sky, prompting swift action from local officials. By 4am, the situation was under control, with no deaths or severe injuries reported.