AI scam targets Thai PM: Paetongtarn exposes con attempt

Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra issued a stark warning to the public about the dangers of AI-driven scams after narrowly escaping a sophisticated con involving a fake ASEAN leader.

Speaking at a policy meeting for the 2026 fiscal budget, the 38 year old PM revealed she was targeted by a call centre gang using artificial intelligence to mimic the voice of a neighbouring country’s leader. The scammer attempted to solicit a donation under the pretext of international cooperation.

The incident began when the scammer sent a voice clip via a chat application other than the LINE app. The voice introduced itself as the leader of a neighbouring nation and expressed interest in collaborating on global matters. Suspicious but engaged, Paetongtarn responded via text. Later that night, she missed a call from the imposter.

“Fortunately, I was in bed and didn’t answer the call.”

The following morning, she asked the scammer to call back, receiving another voice clip requesting a donation. The scammer claimed Thailand was the only ASEAN nation yet to contribute to a supposed regional cause, even providing a bank account number.

“That’s when I realised it was a scam. The bank details didn’t match the country.”

Acting swiftly, she instructed Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong to launch an investigation. She suspects her contact information was leaked by someone close to her who had fallen prey to the gang, reported The Nation.

The Thai premier urged the public to stay alert, particularly when receiving convincing voice messages or calls.

“I want to remind everyone to be cautious, even if the message sounds authentic.”

In related news, Thailand and China have joined forces to combat call centre scams, human trafficking, and transnational crime, with a focus on locating missing individuals who have been deceived into travelling to neighbouring countries.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

