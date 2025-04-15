Pickup truck ploughs into Songkran crowd, injuring 12 in Thailand

Bright Choomanee
Pickup truck ploughs into Songkran crowd, injuring 12 in Thailand
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A pickup truck drove into a group of Songkran festival celebrants, injuring 12, with six in serious condition, prompting a chaotic scene as bystanders pulled the driver from the vehicle. Police have since charged the driver, who was found to be over the legal alcohol limit, with related offences.

Yesterday, April 14, at 7.05pm, a pickup truck crashed into people enjoying the Songkran festival at Ban Klong Udom, Moo 4, Thung Phra Ya subdistrict, Sanam Chai Khet district, Chachoengsao province. The Phanom Rescue Association responded to the incident, dispatching emergency vehicles and volunteers to the scene.

Of the 12 injured, six were seriously hurt, while six others sustained minor injuries. Ten people were taken to the hospital, while two declined medical assistance.

The incident occurred as locals were celebrating when a white pickup truck suddenly ploughed through the crowd, causing panic. The agitated group then attempted to pull the driver from the vehicle.

Amid the chaos, bystanders assisted the injured and notified the Phanom rescue team.

Police Major General Kriengkrai Boonsorn, who was inspecting public service areas in Chachoengsao province at the time, quickly arrived at the accident site within Ban Klong Udom, Moo 4, Thung Phra Ya subdistrict, Sanam Chai Khet district, under the jurisdiction of Wang Khu Police Station.

Upon inspection, Wang Khu police determined the driver was drunk, measuring a blood alcohol content of 166 milligrammes per percentage, which exceeds legal limits. The police conducted an interrogation and charged the driver according to legal protocols.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Kriengkrai directed Wang Khu police to proceed with legal measures accordingly.

He also urged the public to be mindful of alcohol consumption, suggesting that those who have consumed excessive alcohol should refrain from driving and instead have a sober person drive them home, to prevent harm to themselves and others, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

