Bangkok Songkran draws 360,000, 10 killed in traffic accidents

Songkran festivities in Bangkok attracted a global audience, with over 360,000 people attending events on Silom and Khao San roads during the opening two days of the holiday, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

From April 12 to April 13, Silom Road hosted 165,239 visitors at celebrations held from noon until 10pm, while Khao San Road saw 197,314 people from midday to midnight.

During a briefing at the BMA’s command centre yesterday, April 14, Virat Manassanitwong, deputy permanent secretary of the BMA, directed the Office of Traffic and Transport to ensure all CCTV cameras in both locations were operational. He expressed gratitude to officials from all 50 district offices and command centre staff for their continuous support of Songkran participants.

Police General Adit Ngamjitsuksri, an adviser to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, instructed district officials to oversee vendors and prevent them from obstructing pedestrian paths and emergency evacuation routes.

The BMA reported 11 traffic accidents between April 11 and 13, resulting in 10 fatalities and four injuries. Additionally, five building fires were recorded, causing one death and eight injuries during the same period.

Meanwhile, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) noted a decrease in passenger numbers at Krungthep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Hua Lamphong station after most travellers departed the city between April 10 and 13. During this period, over 339,000 passengers travelled by train from these stations, with the southern line accommodating the largest number at 120,954.

To meet increased demand, the SRT has introduced additional services on the northern and southern lines. Extra railway staff and police are stationed at train stations and on trains to ensure passenger safety at all times.

Travellers are advised to adhere to safety regulations, refrain from drinking and smoking on trains, and report any suspicious activity to train attendants, reported Bangkok Post.