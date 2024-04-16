Phuket’s seven days safety campaign shows zero fatalities

Picture courtesy of Phuket Provincial Police

Phuket’s Seven Days safety campaign for Songkran 2024 continues to make its impact as the island remains free of any road fatalities since the commencement of the initiative on April 11. Over the past four days, 39 incidents have been recorded by officials, resulting in the same number of people being hospitalised due to injuries.

The report compiled by the Phuket branch of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM Phuket) revealed that yesterday, April 15, the campaign’s fifth day, nine accidents occurred across the island, leading to nine injuries. The breakdown of these incidents indicates two accidents each in Mueang District and Thalang District, with one individual injured in each, and six accidents in Kathu District, injuring six people.

The DDPM Phuket’s report also provides a demographic insight into the victims of these accidents, showing that 23 of the injured are Thai nationals, 11 are from Myanmar, and five have been categorised as foreigners.

Of further interest is ThaiRSC, the national road safety agency, which reported a slightly higher figure of 49 injured individuals in Phuket on the same day, although it concurred with the DDPM Phuket’s report of no fatalities.

The Seven Days safety campaign, which began at midnight on April 10, will continue until midnight on April 17. Last year’s campaign saw a grimmer outcome, with five deaths and 51 injuries resulting from road accidents, reported The Phuket News.

So far this year, ThaiRSC reports a total of 55 deaths and 8,121 injuries from road accidents in Phuket since January 1. Yet, the current Seven Days safety campaign displays a more encouraging trend, with no deaths reported since its commencement.

In related news, Songkran celebrations kicked off with a bang on Bangla Road, Phuket on April 12 and are expected to reach their peak on April 13.

Throngs of people, both locals and international tourists, assembled on Thaweewong Road and Soi Bangla, drawn in by the popular water-splashing events.