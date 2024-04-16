Tourism sector divided over elected versus appointed governors

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 11:17, 16 April 2024| Updated: 11:31, 16 April 2024
57 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of Evan Krause, Unsplash

The debate over elected provincial governors versus appointed heads is intensifying, revealing a divide among tourism operators. This issue gained momentum during last year’s general election, when several political parties, including Pheu Thai, proposed allowing locals to elect their governors, a practice already in place in Bangkok and Pattaya.

Pheu Thai’s coalition government, during its policy announcement, introduced a CEO-governor model aiming to give provincial governors the same authority as a company CEO.

This call for elected governors grew louder on social media last week. Communities in Chiang Mai, frustrated with the handling of hazardous smog levels by appointed governors, led the charge.

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, the Association of Thai Travel Agents President, voiced his support for elected governors. He argued that provincial governors should have a more significant role in local economies, especially tourism, and in addressing tourist safety issues.

Related news

According to Sisdivachr, the current system of appointed governors, who are rotated to different provinces by the central government, leads to inconsistent policies and hinders development.

“Elected governors won’t be afraid to get their hands dirty if they know constituents gave them the authority, unlike appointed governors who still have to consider their career path.”

However, not all share this viewpoint. La-iad Bungsrithong, a board advisor for the Thai Hotels Association’s northern chapter, believes that appointed governors can still play a crucial role, forming a direct connection with the national government and balancing local administrative power, reported Bangkok Post.

La-iad voiced concerns about the potential lack of suitable local candidates in some provinces. She argued that maintaining strong connections with the central government is crucial for provinces.

With municipal mayors and provincial administrative organisation (PAO) presidents already elected by locals, she suggests that “it might be better to have one appointed governor who can directly connect with the central administration.”

Business NewsPolitics News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Thai government profits from increasing Philippine rice imports

Published: 14:26, 15 April 2024

Bitcoin rebounds amid Middle East military escalation uncertainty

Published: 13:23, 15 April 2024

Myanmar’s rebel groups seize border trade hub of Myawaddy

Published: 13:08, 15 April 2024

Durian exports to undergo regulatory revamp in Thailand

Published: 12:16, 15 April 2024