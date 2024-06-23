Motorcyclist with epilepsy dies in crash, girlfriend severely injured

Picture courtesy of komchadluek

A 25 year old man suffering from epilepsy crashed his motorcycle into a utility pole and died instantly, while his girlfriend sustained severe injuries. His sister revealed he had been using a prosthetic leg for several years and frequently experienced seizures.

Police Lieutenant Warachet Dechdecho, an investigator from Phra Samut Chedi Police Station in Samut Prakan province, reported the accident yesterday. The incident, which involved a motorcycle crashing into a utility pole, occurred on Pracha Uthit 90 Road, Village No. 10, Nai Khlong Bang Pla Kot Subdistrict, Phra Samut Chedi District. Emergency responders, along with doctors from Phra Samut Chedi Sawatyanon Hospital and Ruamkatanyu Foundation staff, were dispatched to the scene.

The accident site was on a four-lane road with two-way traffic. Officials found a black Honda CBR 500 R motorcycle with significant damage to its left front. Approximately 50 metres away, at the base of a utility pole, lay the body of 25 year old Somphop.

He was found face down in a pool of blood, with a fractured skull and a broken left arm in two places. Notably, his right leg was fitted with a single-piece metal prosthesis. Nearby, 25 year old Thitirat, his girlfriend, was severely injured. Rescue personnel rushed her to a nearby hospital.

Thitirat recounted that she and Somphop had gone out to buy food in the alley. On their way back, Somphop suddenly experienced an epileptic seizure, causing the motorcycle to lose control and crash into the utility pole with great force, said Thitirat.

“The impact threw both of us in different directions. A good Samaritan following us stopped to help and called the police and rescue teams.”

Fatal accident

Duangkaew, 41 year old Somphop’s sister, provided further details about her brother. He worked as a data entry clerk at a company in Mueang Samut Prakan District.

Duangkaew’s disability stemmed from an accident in 2016, which led to an infection that necessitated the amputation of his leg below the knee, requiring him to use a prosthetic leg ever since, reported KhaoSod.

“He also had an electrical stimulator implanted in his back to manage chronic pain. His seizures have been a long-standing issue, occurring frequently. It seems this time, he had a seizure while riding, causing the accident.”

The police documented the scene and recorded the incident in their daily log. The body was handed over to Ruamkatanyu Foundation personnel, who transported it to the Forensic Institute for further investigation. The police have contacted the family to arrange for the body to be claimed and for funeral rites to be conducted.