Cobra in new motorcycle sparks three-hour rescue in Ayutthaya

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A spitting cobra slithered into a new motorcycle, prompting a three-hour rescue mission by local authorities. The 46 year old owner, who recently acquired the vehicle, believes the snake might bring good luck, as she just received the new license plate.

Emergency services in Ayutthaya were alerted by a resident needing assistance to capture a cobra inside a motorcycle parked at a home in Moo 2, Sam Ruean Subdistrict, Bang Pa-in District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province. Specialists were dispatched to the scene, where curious neighbours had gathered around a white Honda PCX motorcycle with the license plate 2กก 1885.

Vanatchaphon Chailinfa recounted that she saw the snake slither into her motorcycle and did not see it come out. Despite her efforts to locate the snake, fear drove her to call for professional help.

The rescue team initially used flashlights to search for the snake but couldn’t find it, suspecting it might be a baby snake. They then resorted to disassembling the motorcycle piece by piece and used insecticide spray to coax the snake out, but it remained elusive.

After a thorough search, the baby cobra was discovered hiding under the motorcycle’s handlebars. Due to the tight space, it was difficult to capture the snake directly.

The rescue team used a stick to nudge the snake out of its hiding spot, but it slithered away, prolonging the ordeal. After three hours, they successfully captured the baby cobra and released it back into the wild.

Vanatchaphon explained that she had parked her motorcycle inside her home when she heard her dog barking unusually loudly. Assuming a snake had entered her house, as had happened several times before, she went outside and saw the snake entering her motorcycle, reported KhaoSod.

She quickly moved the bike outside to prevent the snake from entering her home and called the rescue team for help. She believes the baby cobra might bring her family good fortune because she had just bought the motorcycle and received the new license plate a few days ago. She plans to use the license plate number as a lucky number, hoping it might bring her some luck in the upcoming lottery draw.