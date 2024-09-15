Cyber police dismantle illegal moneylending networks in Songkhla

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Cyber police forces have successfully dismantled two major networks of illegal moneylenders charging exorbitant interest rates of 30 to 60% per month, seizing extensive customer lists. This operation took place yesterday, following confessions obtained on September 14.

Police General Worawat Wattanakornbunchachai, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau Commissioner, directed Police Major General Phumipat Patrasrivongchai, the Commander of Cyber Crime Investigation Division 5, along with Police Colonel Buncha Srisuk, Deputy Commander of Cyber Crime Investigation Division 5, and Police Colonel Kookiat Wongpan, Superintendent of Sub-division 2, to lead the operation against these illegal moneylending networks. The operation targeted two locations in Songkhla Province.

Advertisements

The first target was a house in Sadao district, Songkhla, where the police executed a search warrant issued by Na Thawi Provincial Court. They apprehended 35 year old Kanyapat, the homeowner, and seized multiple documents containing client names who had sought loans.

These loans exceeded the legal interest rate threshold, with three documents detailing the illegal transactions, said Pol. Gen. Worawat.

“Following the investigation, we discovered significant evidence of illegal lending activities. The individuals involved were operating without concern for legal repercussions, charging interest rates between 30% and 60% per month.”

The second target was another house in Khuan Lang subdistrict, Hat Yai district, Songkhla. With a search warrant from Songkhla Provincial Court, police arrested 24 year old Laksanaporn, the homeowner. A mobile phone was confiscated containing a wealth of customer information and records of online posts soliciting clients to take out loans, Pol. Gen. Worawat added.

“Our investigation revealed that both suspects used Facebook accounts to promote their illegal lending services. Kanyapat managed one account from the Sadao district, while Laksanaporn operated another from Hat Yai. Both were involved in lending money at usurious rates to local customers.”

Advertisements

Through meticulous investigation and evidence collection, police secured search warrants and conducted the raids, leading to the arrests and confiscation of key evidence, including mobile phones and loan documents. Both suspects confessed to their involvement, reported KhaoSod.

Consequently, police charged them with operating an unlicensed personal loan business and charging interest rates exceeding legal limits. They have been handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.