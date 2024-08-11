Man killed by motorbike on Hathairat Road in Pathum Thani

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A man crossing the street after leaving a restaurant was tragically struck and killed by a motorbike, leaving two others injured. The shocking incident occurred yesterday on Hathairat Road in front of a petrol station in Pathum Thani.

Police Officer Chatchawan Prakobkit received the report and rushed to the scene with volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

Upon arrival, they found a Honda CB500X motorbike with a Bangkok registration, its front end severely damaged and thrown about 10 metres from the point of impact. The injured riders, a young man and a woman, were promptly taken to the hospital.

The deceased was identified as 51 year old Detrat, a contractor. He suffered a forehead wound and multiple abrasions and bruises on his arms and legs. A petrol station employee reported hearing a loud crash and seeing the injured lying near the station’s entrance.

“I heard a loud noise and went out to see both the man and woman lying injured near the entrance. It appeared they had been crossing from the restaurant opposite to retrieve their car parked at the station. I immediately called the police for assistance.”

Detrat’s friends were equally shaken, recounting that they had been dining together.

“There were four of us, including the deceased. Around 3am, we left the restaurant to get our car. As we were nearly across the street, we heard a loud crash. Turning around, we saw our friend had been hit, and we rushed to help.”

Officer Chatchawan inspected the scene, taking photographs for evidence, before contacting the victim’s relatives. The motorbike riders will be questioned after their release from the hospital.

Detrat’s body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, after which it will be returned to his family for funeral rites, reported KhaoSod.