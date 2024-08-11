Russian tourist’s tragic fall from Phuket condo under investigation

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 20 year old Russian tourist tragically fell to his death from a seventh-floor condominium in Phuket. Police are investigating the incident and have contacted the Russian embassy to inform the family and repatriate the body for religious rites.

Officers from Chalong Police Station in Phuket received a report about a male tourist who had fallen from a height. The incident occurred at a seven-storey condominium in Chalong, Mueang District. Officers, along with forensic doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital and volunteers from the Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation, arrived at the scene promptly.

The site of the incident was a seven-storey condominium with a rooftop swimming pool. Adjacent to the building was a construction site with a basement approximately 50 metres deep. The deceased, identified as 20 year old Vladislav Saenko, was found lying face down on the ground.

His body exhibited multiple injuries, including a deformed right hip and a head wound. He was wearing only black shorts, and there was blood on the ground. Preliminary examinations were conducted before the body was moved from the basement to the surface.

A Turkish tourist who witnessed the event recounted that he had gone to the rooftop to swim. He saw Saenko standing by the pool, but he had not yet entered the water. Shortly after, the witness noticed Saenko jumping down to the lower floor. The witness immediately reported the incident to the police, reported KhaoSod.

Saenko had been staying at the condominium, having rented it from another Russian friend. The police plan to question Saenko’s friends for more information.

The body has been sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination to determine the exact cause of death. The Russian embassy has been notified so that Saenko’s family can be informed and arrangements made to repatriate the body for religious ceremonies.