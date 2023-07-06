Late-night crash kills 1, critically injuries 2 in collision between car and ice truck

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A fatal late-night crash involving a Chevrolet car and a six-wheeler ice delivery truck resulted in one death and two casualties along route 2068, which connects Non Thai and Nong Sarong, Nakhon Ratchasima. Police are seeking accurate answers to the cause of the tragic accident.

The incident occurred on the inbound lane to Non Thai district. The black Chevrolet’s front was seen in shambles and strewn across the route after a head-on collision with the six-wheeler truck. The Chevrolet (plate number: ขจ-7067 Nakhon Ratchasima) reportedly strayed off its lane and collided with the ice delivery truck (plate number: 83-8898 Nakhon Ratchasima).

The Chevrolet driver, identified as 28 year old Klathoranong, sadly lost his life while trapped in the wreckage of the car. A passenger, 32 year old Sawanat, also sustained serious injuries. The truck driver, 24 year old Promsiri, was equally wounded and trapped within the truck cabin.

Emergency teams from Hook31 rescue foundation and the central office responded immediately to the scene, employing heavy-duty equipment to free the victims from the wreckages. Both victims were speedily transported to Non Thai hospital for immediate medical attention, reported KhaoSod.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Nopparat Munde, the Non Thai police investigator, revealed that from the initial investigation, it was suspected that the Chevrolet car strayed off its lane and had an intense collision with the ice truck which was coming from the opposite direction.

Currently, the police are gathering evidence and waiting to take statements from the injured parties as soon as they regain consciousness and recover from their injuries, to determine the actual reason behind the devastating accident.

Initially, it was noted that both the deceased and the injured passenger were relatives travelling back to their residence in the Dan Khun Thot district, but tragically didn’t reach their destination due to the accident.