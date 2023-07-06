Power play unleashed: New Thai prime minister set to take centre stage in thrilling joint sessions showdown

Leader of Pheu Thai Party Chonlanan Srikaew (left) with the leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat, in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture by AP

The Deputy House Speaker-elect announced today the highly anticipated installation of the new prime minister of Thailand is likely to be installed within the first three joint sessions of the House of Representatives and the Senate, scheduled over the next two weeks.

Deputy House Speaker-elect Pichet Chuamuangphan said that the three sessions are planned for July 13, 19 and 20, providing ample time for the election of the new prime minister. The coalition allies, comprising eight political parties rallying behind Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat, currently possess 312 votes in the House. However, they still require the support of 64 legislators to secure the necessary 376 votes to endorse Pita, whose party emerged victorious in the May 14 general election with 151 House seats.

In accordance with the constitution, 250 senators will have the power to cast their votes alongside the 500 House representatives, making the selection process a critical juncture in Thai politics, reported Bangkok Post.

The 60 year old Pichet, who also serves as the Pheu Thai Party MP for Chiang Rai province, said…

“The initial vote is set for July 13, but in case of failure, a second voting session will be held on July 19, followed by a third round on July 20. I believe these three days should be sufficient to determine the future prime minister.”

Explaining the need for three sessions, Pichet said the challenges of coordinating a meeting with all 750 members from both the lower and upper chambers of the House. Nevertheless, he expressed confidence that the coalition, including the Pheu Thai Party, would remain united and committed to their memorandum of understanding.

While the outcome remains uncertain, Pichet admitted uncertainty regarding the number of senators supporting Pita. However, he disclosed having fruitful discussions with certain senators who expressed their backing for a government formation focused on national development.

As the nation eagerly awaits the upcoming joint sessions, all eyes are on whether the MFP leader can secure the coveted position of prime minister.

One thing is for sure, it promises to be an unpredictable gripping political drama in keeping with Thai tradition.