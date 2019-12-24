French man killed after a motorcycle incident on the cliff-road to Kamala, Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
French man killed after a motorcycle incident on the cliff-road to Kamala, Phuket
PHOTO: Phuket Hotnews
On December 23, Kamala police received a report about a motorcycle accident on the Patong – Kamala cliff-road (Kuan Yak Curve), in front of the Ocean Wind Hotel. The man’s body was found lying in grass, besides his motorbike at 9:50am.
At the scene, police found the body of 35 year old Karim Elmir, a tourist from Paris, France, with a black Yamaha motorcycle that was laying on the side of the road along with some pieces of the motorcycle and his belongings – a mobile phone and glasses. He was wearing a blue and green top with shorts and had sustained wounds on the front of his head and on his right leg.
The body was sent to Patong Hospital after a brief autopsy and investigation at the scene by a Patong Hospital medical team. The medical team said that he had died 8-10 hours before the body had been found.
Meanwhile, Kamala police believe that the man had fallen down besides the road after losing control of his Yamaha 155cc motorcycle. Police contacted the French consulate to contact the man’s relatives and inform them about the incident.
SOURCE: Kamala Police | Phuket Hotnews
Body of missing 18 year old boat boy found off Phuket
SCREENSHOT: Phuket People’s Voice
Searchers have found the body of 18 year old Kittipong “Boy” Samunboot off the east coast of Phuket, near to where he fell off a tour speedboat on Wednesday.
He fell overboard from the tour speedboat “Choksuphasan” on Wednesday about 4pm and had not been seen since, despite ongoing searches involving the Royal Thai Navy and local fishermen.
The area he was found was just off the east coast of Phuket, east off Koh Sirae.
“Choksuphasan” collided with the luxury yacht “Stella”, which was skippered by 47 year old Russian Alexander Gorbunov. The large motor yacht only suffered slight damage in the collision. The captain was able to rescue 36 of the 46 tourists on board “Choksuphasan 35” and take them back to shore at the Ao Por Grand Marina.
The 49 year old captain of “Choksuphasan”, Surat Mat-O-Sot, died in hospital following injuries sustained in the collision.
Surat was involved in another boat collision in 2014 off Krabi that killed two South Korean tourists and injured 26 others. On that occasion he was captain of “Seastar 29”, carrying around 40 tourists returning from a day-trip to Maya Bay when it collided with the fishing vessel “Sinpichai 11”. He spent two years in prison over that incident but, upon release, started skippering boats off Phuket again.
Read more about the incident HERE.
Environment
Thailand’s Maya Bay to remain closed for another two years
So that’s going to be almost the end of 2021.
The Department of National Parks Wildlife and Plant Conservation has announced that Maya Bay is going to be closed for another two years to provide a better opportunity for the ecological system to recover, whilst also completing and implementing plans for management of tourists at the famous tourist attraction.
Maya Bay is situated at Koh Phi Phi Ley between Phuket and Krabi.
Chief of Marine National Park Centre Area 3 in Trang province, Supaporn Prempree, along with national park officers from Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, visited Maya Bay on December 19 for a complete inspection of the rehabilitation progress of the bay.
They also followed up on the ecological rehabilitation of the bay’s coral, eighteen months since the announcement of closure of Maya Bay to tourists.
The team found a lot of blacktip reef sharks in the bay and that nature had improved for the better.
The DNP is considering the limitation of tourists visiting Maya Bay when it eventually re-opens, and a permanent prohibition of boats travelling inside the bay.
Maya Bay’s rehabilitation is a part of the Phi Phi model and before opening for public, the official committee will inspect the ecological system of the bay to prevent any damage, both on the beach and in the bay area.
Maya Bay is just 250 metres long. Its popularity soared after the release in 2000 of the Hollywood movie The Beach, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. This resulted in up to 5,000 tourists visiting the bay, every day, at the peak just before the bay was closed in June last year.
SOURCE: Manager Online
Phang Nga
15 years on, over 300 tsunami victims from Thailand’s coast still unidentified
PHOTO: Phuket just moments after the Indian Ocean Tsunami hit the holiday island on December 26, 2004 – Associated Press/Stephen Trupp
Fifteen years after the Indian Ocean tsunami killed upwards of 230,000 people on December 26, 2004, a container at the Takua Pa police station in Phang Nga, southern Thailand, still contains personal items from the hundreds of victims whose remains are unlikely to ever be given a name.
Wallets, documents, keys, electronic items, all labeled and catalogued as evidence, await positive identification. Nearby a graveyard contains 340 bodies buried in unmarked graves but police hope that, if people came forward to identify some of the items, there is still hope that some of the bodies could rest in peace with a name attached.
Colonel Khemmarin Hassini is the deputy police commander in Takua Pa district. The area, taking in the coastal tourist resort of Khao Lak, was one of the areas hardest hit by the Boxing Day tsunami. The shallow approach and low-rise of the beach landscape allowed the waves to hit with speed and continue up to a kilometre inland.
“There are still more relatives of the victims, both near and far, that have hopes of finding their lost loved ones.”
The tsunami was triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake just before 8am (Thai time). But the killer waves didn’t reach the Thai coastline until about 2 hours later.
Around the Indian Ocean, the tsunami killed more than 230,000 people as waves as high as 17 metres crashed hit the shores of more than a dozen countries around the ocean’s perimeter.
More than 5,000 people died in Thailand. The Disaster Victim Identification unit involving police and an international force of forensic experts were able to identify more than 3,600 bodies. It took nearly two years but it was the largest and most successful project of identification of its kind.
Colonel Khemmarin hopes, even though nearly 15 years have past, there was still a hope they could re-activate many of the lead and put names to some of the identified bodies. The Colonel was part of the international forensics team and fears that many of the possible leads have gone cold in the time that has passed.
Speaking to Reuters in the Takua Pa place station he said… “If we are determined enough and reactivate our operations once again, I think some of the 340 unidentified bodies could be identified.”
In ten days it will be the fifteenth anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami, one of the deadliest natural disasters in the last 100 years. Poom Jensen, the grandson of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and a nephew of the current Thai King, was killed whilst his family was holidaying at Khao Lak.
SOURCE: Reuters
