DSI to charge former national park chief over “Billy” murder | The Thaiger

Crime
DSI to charge former national park chief over “Billy” murder
PHOTO: Chaiwat Limlikhit-akson, former head of Kaeng Krachan National Park and Polajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen
The Department of Special Investigations says they plan to file charges against a former national park chief and three park officials, in connection with the murder of Karen community rights activist Polajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen back in 2014.
Shane Kanchanapat, director of the DSI’s Special Cases Division, told local media that about 17 files will be submitted to the Office of the Attorney General, along with a recommendation of charges against Chaiwat Limlikhit-akson, former head of Kaeng Krachan National Park, and three former staff members: Boontaen Busarakham, Thanaseth (Paitoon) Chamthet and Krisanapong Chitthet.
The charges include premeditated murder, illegal detention, coercion through use of firearms and physical force, robbery, concealment of a body and malfeasance in office.
The DSI accepted the case in June of 2018, but got a break in April of this year when they found a 200-litre oil drum in the river under a bridge in the national park in Phetchaburi province. DNA samples from bone fragments in the drum matched those of Billy’s mother.
Police say the suspects declined to make formal statements to the DSI and were given until November 28 to submit written testimony. As of the deadline, nothing had been received. Public prosecutors now have 40 days to study the DSI’s findings and to decide whether to indict the suspects or demand more evidence from them.
Billy’s widow, Pinnapa, told reporters she is satisfied with the DSI’s performance and that there is still a chance for justice. Her lawyer said filing the charges will help convince the international community that the Thai justice system meets international standards and can be trusted.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Crime
Thai Ponzi scheme investigations wrap up
PHOTO: Bangkok Jack
2019 has been the year of the ‘Ponzi’, unsustainable investment schemes which always end up in the late-comers receiving nothing and losing their investment. Thai media have reported on up to 10 high-profile Ponzi schemes that have crashed leaving Thais losing billions of baht. This is the latest news on three of the current investigations.
Police have handed over a preliminary investigation files into the “Nice Review” and other high-profile Ponzi schemes to the Department of Special Investigation. The scheme cost at least 2,060 investors more than 368 million baht in damages, according to the DSI.
Paisit Wongmuang, the DSI’s director-general, says the department expects to wrap up the ‘Nice Review’ case and have indictments prepared by February 2020.
So far, assets worth 175 million baht have been seized, and a number of suspects have been arrested. The DSI is still encouraging victims to come forward and lodge complaints. The deadline for affected parties in this case to lodge their complaints with the police is this Friday, December 27.
“Only those whose names are included in the investigation file will be entitled to compensation if the court rules to auction the seized assets.”
In related news regarding the Mae Manee Ponzi scheme, involving 3,965 victims and two billion baht in damages.
“The DSI expects to wrap up this case and forward its report to the prosecution by January 8 next year.”
The Anti-Money Laundering Office has seized now assets worth about 56 million baht and interrogated 150 key suspects to date.
Meanwhile a further 91 million baht in assets has been seized in a third high-profile Ponzi scheme investigation, this one known as “Forex 3D.”
“A number of victims in these cases were well aware that they were putting money into fake investments and they even lured friends and acquaintnces into investing in the scams,” Paisit said.
This type of “damaged party” will be treated as suspects in the cases, he said.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Fakes valued at 50 million baht found in raids in Saraburi
PHOTO: INN News
That’s another 50 million baht worth of counterfeits off the streets.
The Department of Special Investigation has seized counterfeit goods in a series of raids, with a street value of around 50 million baht and including some 158,000 items. In this case, the fakes were mostly brand name eyeglasses and clothing accessories. The DSI, Department of Intellectual Property and representatives from Satyapon & Partners IP Law Firm conducted the raid on counterfeit goods including glasses, belts, baseball caps, and other fake goods in Saraburi Province, just north east of the capital.
The DIP uncovered information on a group that was smuggling counterfeit goods into Thailand. They reported that the goods are imported in cargo shipments before they were moved and hidden in 2 warehouses located in Saraburi.
Officials gathered the necessary documents before a search warrant was issued. Counterfeit products are very popular in Thailand. Often the distribution channel is through online shopping such as Facebook , Instagram accounts, LINE and other applications. The products are paid for via bank transfers or credit cards then the product is normally delivered to the customer by post. Fake goods used to be commonly sold in markets across Thailand, including MBK and popular street markets but have moved over to the online domain.
A warrant was issued by the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court to conduct the raids in Saraburi. Officials searched two commercial buildings on December 18. The raids also included representatives of the brands to point out the infringed trademarks on their brand name products.
A total of 18,000 counterfeit products were found in the raids including the discovery of 140,000 eyeglasses without the proper importation documents. Together the search led to 158,000 products.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Man arrested for using Twitter and Thai postal service to sell “ice”
… and not the frozen water stuff.
The Narcotics Control Board has arrested a man for selling “ice,” crystal methamphetamine, using Twitter and shipping the drug by the Thai postal service.
Kriangsak Hadda was arrested with a total 191.6 grams of crystal meth, according to authorities.
Niyom Termsrisuk, the ONCB secretary-general says that this kind of clandestine trade has led to a rapid rise in drug use in Thailand, warning that parents should screen their children’s social media use and be vigilant against drug use.
The ONCB and Thailand’s new cyber police monitor the drug trade through social media and charge around 10 cases per month, according to The Nation.
The ONCB also collaborates with Thailand Post to inspect packages for drugs, and has asked courier services to install CCTV cameras, especially in collection offices. Companies have also been asked to train staff to detect packages from drug smugglers.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
Thai air pollution crisis spiralling out of control
The baht keeps surging – and other predictions for the Thai economy in 2020
Thai government introduces property stimulus package
Two Aussies, Nigerian and Thai arrested with a kilogram of crystal meth – VIDEO
German busted for 5 day overstay in Pattaya
DSI to charge former national park chief over “Billy” murder
The Chinese sneezed and south-east asian tourism caught cold
Chonburi police officer in motorbike accident after suspected epileptic seizure
Where are Thai airbnb customers staying over the holiday period?
Workers at Buriram dog shelter complain of being forced to stay in cages
Shock closure of factory outside Bangkok leaves 1,000 workers unemployed
“Illuminati Case” against Future Forward Party rejected by Court
Year-end tourism expected to generate over 80 billion baht
Foreigner crashes pickup truck into Chonburi house, speeds away – VIDEO
Two new airlines to hit Thai skies in 2020
Thai Ponzi scheme investigations wrap up
Mono airlift remains key barrier to Koh Samui’s tourism success
Careers and business heading for the scrap-heap. And the ones that will thrive.
Villages fed up with living with dirty water in Phattalung
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
Trending
- Phang Nga4 days ago
15 years on, over 300 tsunami victims from Thailand’s coast still unidentified
- Road deaths4 days ago
Thailand ramps up drink-driving campaign for new year break
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
English?! Why should we have to learn that? Thai university students grumble over language requirement
- Expats23 hours ago
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
- Bangkok1 day ago
Senate calls for urgent expansion Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport
- Bangkok4 days ago
Hospital in Bangkok first to open a specific medical cannabis clinic
- Environment2 days ago
On Boxing Day the skies will go dark across Thailand – solar eclipse
- Thailand3 days ago
Indian visitors bolster Thailand’s 2019 tourist arrival record