Road deaths
Father killed, daughter injured in Banglamung crash
A man is dead and his 15 year daughter old seriously injured after their motorbike collided with a pickup truck on the way to school in in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district yesterday. Police were notified of the incident on Road No. 36 in the morning. Police, reporters and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a 15 year old girl who had sustained serious injuries lying on the road. She was taken to a local hospital.
The body of 40 year Manas Jantana was found on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue staff.
A damaged pickup truck and a motorbike were found nearby. The pickup’s driver, Patipan Thitikunraweephong, was waiting at the scene. He was uninjured.
Witnesses told police that Manas was taking his daughter to school on the motorbike but no one had clearly seen what had happened. Line.me reports that CCTV video shows Manas’s motorbike flipping in the rain, causing him to strike a petrol station sign, breaking his neck.
Banglamung Police are continuing their investigation for further legal action.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Police in Chon Buri announce crackdown on loan sharks
Police in the eastern Chon Buri province held a large rally to announce a crackdown on loan sharks, in which they’ve already seized luxury cars, motorbikes, illegal weapons and ammunition. On Thursday, 709 police, led by the Chon Buri provincial police commander attended a rally at Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya to announce the ongoing crackdown. Earlier in the week, Chon Buri police investigated a loan shark group who have reportedly been preying on those in financial trouble due to the Covid-19 crisis, offering loans at interest rates that violate Thai law. The gang allegedly found their victims via Facebook […]
Tourism
Chon Buri, Pattaya battle growing homelessness
The normally bustling resort town of Pattaya, battered by the Covid-19 crisis, is battling a growing homelessness problem that’s driving concerns and complaints from many locals. Already this weekend, about 50 officers from the Chon Buri Homeless Protection Centre, along with staff from the Pattaya Social Development Office, and Pattaya City police have inspected multiple locations where there have been increasing reports of homeless people. The teams first inspected along Beach Road, South Pattaya Road and Soi Buakhao. Homeless people were found still living in an abandoned beer bar complex on the south end of Soi Buakhao. Officials had previously […]
Dengue Fever
Chon Buri’s Nongprue joins fight against dengue, chikingunya viruses
Following the lead of Chon Buri’s Si Racha subdistrict, Pattaya’s Nongprue is rolling out its campaign to contain the spread of the chikungunya and dengue fever viruses after many cases were reported locally and hospital visits increased. Both viruses comes from bites of infected mosquitoes. The Public Health and Environment Division of Nongprue in Banglamung are warning the public to take protective measures. Yesterday they used fogging machines to get rid of mosquito breeding areas throughout the Nongprue and Banglamung areas. They’re also educating locals residents about the viruses and how to protect themselves. Measures include using mosquito spray and […]
