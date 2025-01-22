State Welfare Card applications to open by March

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal24 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
62 2 minutes read
State Welfare Card applications to open by March
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Applications for the State Welfare Card will open by the end of March, with low-income and vulnerable groups invited to register. The registration follows two years after the last round, which took place from September 5 to October 31, 2022.

Julapan Amornwiwat, Deputy Finance Minister, announced that the details of the new registration for the State Welfare Card this year are still under review. He mentioned that further time is required to finalise the updated conditions, which have yet to be agreed upon.

Advertisements

A meeting is scheduled for January to finalise these details, including the proposal of new criteria to the Cabinet for approval before the registration period begins in March.

“The conditions are not yet finalised, but there is still time to consider them thoroughly, such as determining wealth, which is challenging in Thailand due to insufficient data. However, conclusions will be reached before the registration opens in March.”

Related Articles

The registration process will utilise the Tang Rat application to facilitate convenience for the public. Relevant agencies have been tasked with studying the registration process through this app. Additionally, the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) has been instructed to review old and new criteria to ensure comprehensive coverage and prevent ineligible individuals from claiming benefits. The existing household income criteria remain unchanged, while the criteria for land ownership will be enforceable. Details concerning assets, bond holdings, and eligibility for the State Welfare Card this year will be examined individually and at the family level.

Eligibility

To qualify, applicants must be Thai nationals aged 18 or older with an individual annual income not exceeding 100,000 baht. The family’s average income should also not exceed 100,000 baht per person annually. Financial assets, including deposits, bonds, and other debt instruments, must not surpass 100,000 baht per person, with the same limit applicable per family.

Advertisements

Applicants must not own real estate or land beyond the criteria set by the finance ministry, possess credit cards, or have home loans exceeding 1.5 million baht or car loans over 1 million baht. The programme excludes monks, novices, prisoners, individuals in shelters, civil servants, government employees, pensioners, and political officials, including MPs and senators.

The State Welfare Card offers monthly cash assistance of 1,545 baht, including 300 baht for consumer goods, 750 baht for public transport, and an 80 baht discount on cooking gas every three months. Additional measures include a 100 baht monthly water bill relief and a 315 baht monthly electricity bill relief per household. The programme is estimated to cost approximately 4.8 billion baht per month or around 50 billion baht annually, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Teasure-hunting game Jagat sparks public distirbance in Thailand Crime News

Teasure-hunting game Jagat sparks public distirbance in Thailand

2 minutes ago
Coin hunting frenzy disrupts Kretin Lai Beach, Chon Buri Thailand News

Coin hunting frenzy disrupts Kretin Lai Beach, Chon Buri

4 minutes ago
Labour Ministry probes fake health certificates for migrant workers Crime News

Labour Ministry probes fake health certificates for migrant workers

6 minutes ago
Driver killed as car crashes into electricity pole in Phetchaburi Road deaths

Driver killed as car crashes into electricity pole in Phetchaburi

15 minutes ago
State Welfare Card applications to open by March Finance

State Welfare Card applications to open by March

24 minutes ago
Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims Crime News

Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims

27 minutes ago
Toddler in critical condition after falling into water container Thailand News

Toddler in critical condition after falling into water container

28 minutes ago
Khon Kaen: 4 year old girl has close brush with child abductor Crime News

Khon Kaen: 4 year old girl has close brush with child abductor

40 minutes ago
Family demands justice after cyclist&#8217;s death in Chiang Rai Crime News

Family demands justice after cyclist’s death in Chiang Rai

42 minutes ago
Thai sedan driver arrested for intentionally hitting and killing motorcyclist Bangkok News

Thai sedan driver arrested for intentionally hitting and killing motorcyclist

43 minutes ago
Golden eel with number-like markings found in Phayao pond Thailand News

Golden eel with number-like markings found in Phayao pond

1 hour ago
Five arrested in Bangkok drug bust, 1.65 tonnes of Ice seized Bangkok News

Five arrested in Bangkok drug bust, 1.65 tonnes of Ice seized

1 hour ago
Teen girl escapes unwanted advances by boat driver in Ayutthaya Crime News

Teen girl escapes unwanted advances by boat driver in Ayutthaya

1 hour ago
Sedan crashes into bus on road towards Jomtien Beach, 2 injured Crime News

Sedan crashes into bus on road towards Jomtien Beach, 2 injured

1 hour ago
Police arrest man for trafficking 14 year old girl in Narathiwat Crime News

Police arrest man for trafficking 14 year old girl in Narathiwat

1 hour ago
Thailand tackles high airfares for Songkran festival Aviation News

Thailand tackles high airfares for Songkran festival

2 hours ago
Chiang Rai teens arrested for illegal money transfers Crime News

Chiang Rai teens arrested for illegal money transfers

2 hours ago
Thailand updates family registration for equal marriage rights Bangkok News

Thailand updates family registration for equal marriage rights

2 hours ago
Hospital admits infant body swap due to name, age similarities Thailand News

Hospital admits infant body swap due to name, age similarities

2 hours ago
Thailand assures China on tourist safety amid rising arrivals Politics News

Thailand assures China on tourist safety amid rising arrivals

2 hours ago
Chihuahua attacked by delivery worker in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

Chihuahua attacked by delivery worker in Nakhon Si Thammarat

2 hours ago
Toxic air: Thailand considers work from home nationwide Bangkok News

Toxic air: Thailand considers work from home nationwide

2 hours ago
Deadly crash in Bangkok&#8217;s Chatuchak leaves two women dead Bangkok News

Deadly crash in Bangkok’s Chatuchak leaves two women dead

2 hours ago
48 Bangladeshi/Myanmar immigrants found in Phuket Phuket News

48 Bangladeshi/Myanmar immigrants found in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold mornings and air pollution alert Thailand News

Thailand braces for cold mornings and air pollution alert

3 hours ago
FinancePolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal24 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
62 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Labour Ministry probes fake health certificates for migrant workers

Labour Ministry probes fake health certificates for migrant workers

6 minutes ago
Driver killed as car crashes into electricity pole in Phetchaburi

Driver killed as car crashes into electricity pole in Phetchaburi

15 minutes ago
Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims

Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims

27 minutes ago
Toddler in critical condition after falling into water container

Toddler in critical condition after falling into water container

28 minutes ago