Divine intervention: Sacred amulet turns tragedy into a miraculous escape from roadside accident

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a remarkable twist of fate, a family is convinced that their son miraculously cheated death in a tragic roadside accident. The incident occurred when a pickup driver lost control of his vehicle, causing it to flip upside down on a treacherous bend. However, the family attributes their son’s survival to a sacred amulet he wore, which they believe bestowed divine protection during the harrowing crash that occurred around 2.30am today.

Sergeant Major Songkiat Sawanlok of Nong Khayang Police Station, along with paramedics from Nong Khayang Hospital, rushed to the scene of the roadside accident after receiving notice of the tragedy.

The vehicle, an Isuzu truck registered as “กจ 5263 Uthai Thani,” was found overturned, its wheels pointing skywards, next to a large mango tree. A severely injured 37 year old passenger, Jesada (surname withheld), was found writhing in pain on the ground. First aid was promptly provided and he was transported to Uthai Thani Hospital.

Amid the chaos, Jesada’s relatives were alerted to look for a sacred amulet, a Luang Por Phat Wat Huay Duan, TriMas 63 edition, which had fallen from his neck during the roadside accident. The amulet, believed by them to have miraculously saved Jesada’s life, was retrieved.

The driver’s body, identified as 34 year old Anuwat (surname withheld), was discovered behind the vehicle. His face was significantly disfigured due to impact, and his right arm was severely broken, reported KhaoSod.

Anuwat’s girlfriend, Patchanuporn (surname withheld), revealed that he worked as a driver for a temple and had left home the previous night to attend a friend’s birthday party. She had no idea where it was held until late that night she hear from Anuwat’s friends about the fatal roadside accident.

Following the incident, investigators assessed the scene on Route 333, which was under construction to be expanded into a four-lane road. However, at the time, the stretch was a bend with a large hole dug into the middle of it.

The contractor had set up a flashing light sign to divert traffic to the right, but they found the bright flashing light disturbing to drivers and it was removed. Moreover, there was no light signal around the hole, making the bend perilously dark.

Follow us on :













The investigation indicated that the pickup truck, travelling at high speed, may have lost control on the bend, collided with the sidewalk, flipped over, flew 20 metres, and hit a big mango tree. This caused a passenger to be thrown out and resulted in the death of the driver.

Sergeant Major Songwit instructed the medics to take blood samples from the deceased and the injured party to check if their blood alcohol content exceeded the legal limit.