Girlfriend of Bangkok MFP MP withdraws physical assault claim following public apology

The former girlfriend of a Move Forward Party (MFP) MP, representing Thawi Watthana-Taling Chan district in Bangkok, spoke about being on the receiving end of physical assault by the politician. She made known the physical assault occurred during a meeting at a golf course in Bo Win, Si Racha County, Chon Buri province.

The ex girlfriend of MFP MP Sirin Sanguansin shed light on the incident via Facebook. She stated her severe discomfort about the incident she had with the politician. The unnamed woman argued that some outlets had overstated the events and posted misleading information which greatly affected her and varied from her actual intentions of filing a complaint against Sirin.

She further clarified the circumstances of the physical assault incident clarifying that they had an argument, which aggravated into a struggle for a phone inside a car. Sirin attempted to forcefully take the phone from her, which resulted in the phone hitting her face violently. Further interaction led to the scuffle outside of the car which caused her to fall, consequently sustaining injuries. She believes she was extremely mistreated due to his heated words and emotions. Finally, she decided to stand up for herself and that is why she filed a complaint against Sirin, reported KhaoSod.

However, she has been in subsequent dialogues with the MFP MP and he is remorseful and regrets his actions leading to the physical assault. Sirin and his family reached out to her, acknowledging his wrongdoings and sincerely apologised to her. Hence, she and her family decided to put the incident aside since her desired outcome had been achieved, that is, to teach Sirin a lesson. Her expectations are straightforward, such behaviours from him or anybody else should never happen again.

“Indeed, I have no more grudges against Sirin and I hope that the lesson he got from society, the legal complaint he is facing and the disciplinary action he might face from the MFP is sufficient for him, and for all politicians, to realise that any illogical emotional outbursts, intentional or otherwise, are unacceptable to society. Everyone who misbehaves must face the consequences of their actions. Thank you.”