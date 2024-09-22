Fisherman finds woman’s body in Pattaya pond, police investigate

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A fisherman in Pattaya stumbled upon the body of a young woman in a pond surrounded by barbed wire, prompting an investigation by local police. The woman, wearing a black T-shirt and cream trousers, had been dead for at least 10 hours.

At 10.06pm yesterday, Chonlawit Athiphansee, Deputy Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station in Chon Buri, received a report of a body found in a pond on Soi Chaiyapruek 1, Soi Yai 3, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. He promptly went to the scene with Supharat Meepricha, an inspector with the Pattaya City Tourist Police, and a rescue team from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

The scene revealed a pond tightly enclosed by barbed wire. A pair of sandals was found placed by the water’s edge. The woman, about 165 centimetres tall, was discovered in water approximately 1 metre deep. Initial examinations showed no signs of physical assault, and it was estimated that she had been deceased for at least 10 hours.

Tawi, the 45 year old fisherman who found the body, recounted his disturbing discovery. While setting up a fish trap, he noticed the sandals but didn’t think much of it until he lowered his leg into the water and saw human hair and a head. Realising it was a body, he quickly exited the water and contacted the police.

“I saw the sandals and didn’t think much of it. But when I saw the hair and head, I was shocked. I was certain it was a body and immediately called the police,” Tawi said, reported KhaoSod.

The police have sent the body for a detailed examination at the forensic department of the Police General Hospital to determine the cause of death. They are also working to identify the deceased and understand the circumstances leading to her death.