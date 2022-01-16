Road deaths
Bus driver who fled 2007 accident with multiple deaths finally arrested
A tour bus driver who fled a horrific accident in Nakhon Ratchasima that left multiple injuries and fatalities and that he was deemed at fault for in 2007 has finally been caught and arrested. The now 52 year old man was arrested in Bangkok for the crime of negligent driving that led to the accident on the Friendship Highway 15 years ago.
The accident took place when he was driving between Bangkok and Mahasarakham as a bus driver for the Sena Nikhom company. He had been speeding, travelling northeast on the Friendship Mitraphap Highway, passing through the Lat Bua Khao subdistrict of Sikhio district at the time of the crash.
A 10-wheeler truck pulled in front of the bus and he was going too fast to safely slow down. He swerved to the left to avoid hitting the truck, but instead crashed into a trailer, setting off a pile-up of subsequent crashes. A pickup truck and a passenger van also crashed as a result of his accident.
In total, deaths were reported on the tour bus and 4 other vehicles, with multiple injuries in all the vehicles involved in the crash. The bus driver who caused the accident fled the scene of the crime before police arrived. The Sikhio Provincial Court in Nakhon Ratchasima issued a warrant for his arrest, but he was unable to be found.
On Thursday, after years of being in hiding, police finally caught up to the man in Soi Pahonyothin 32 in Chatuchak and arrested him. He is facing multiple charges including fleeing the scene of a crime and reckless driving resulting in injury, serious injury and death to another person. It is reported that he confessed to all charges.
SOURCE: ASEAN Now
For more information on Personal Accident Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
COVID-19 SUNDAY: Record low deaths, 8,077 infections
Covid-19 infection rate, totals in international travellers surging
Bus driver who fled 2007 accident with multiple deaths finally arrested
VERSO – The School of the Future
Police seek Russian couple after wife tests positive for Covid-19
More military planes, Tourist taxes and locking down harder | Thaiger Bites
Pork, petrol and noodles – inflation impacting prices in Thailand
Nong Khai bridge the final step in China-Laos-Thailand Railway
After 7 years, fugitive arrested for trafficking Rohingya migrants
Police raid Bang Lamung pool party in violation of Covid-19 rules
A second Russian man with Covid-19 missing from Phuket hotel
COVID-19 SATURDAY: Hospitalisations double in a week, 10 million boosters
Phuket entertainment and night life still booming | Thaiger Stories
Covid-19 exposure quarantine may be reduced to 7 days
Omicron stabilising, officials consider easing Covid-19 restrictions
Singapore requires office-workers to be vaccinated, few exemptions
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
Test and go cut-off dropped & 3 new sandbox locations in Thailand | GMT
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
Thailand News Update | Test & Go, Sandboxes and Blue Zones?
What is life like in Thailand right now? | GMT
Thailand adds three Sandbox destinations to take some pressure off Phuket
Thailand ranks as the best country in Asia to retire – International Living magazine
Bars, Raids and Sandboxes… Today in Thailand | GMT
Thailand’s updated Covid guidelines: What to do if you test positive or have symptoms
Phuket’s critical situation calls for increased support
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- North East4 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
- Singapore4 days ago
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s updated Covid guidelines: What to do if you test positive or have symptoms
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket’s critical situation calls for increased support
- Bangkok2 days ago
5 criteria set for hospitalising Covid-19 patients in Bangkok
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Thai police investigate deaths of 2 foreign nationals in Phuket, Chon Buri
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourists with mild symptoms can have Covid treatment covered by Thai insurance
Recent comments: