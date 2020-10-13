image
image
Connect with us

Road deaths

Barriers to be installed at train crossings nationwide in wake of Chachoengsao tragedy – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Barriers to be installed at train crossings nationwide in wake of Chachoengsao tragedy &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Dailynews Live
    • follow us in feedly

Following a major collision between a train and a bus in the eastern province of Chachoengsao on Sunday, officials plan to review and install barriers at train crossings around the country. 18 people died and 44 were injured when a freight train collided with a chartered bus near Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station. It’s understood the bus passengers were on their way to a merit-making ceremony for the end of Buddhist Lent.

Warning: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, Yingyot Thepchamnon, has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and injured, as he instructed the Deputy Chief of Police for Chachoengsao province to launch a civil case investigation on behalf of the victims.

According to a Pattaya News report, visibility at the crossing where the accident occurred is poor, due to hilly terrain, in addition to trees and vines, obscured the view. It’s understood local officials have been asking for a train barrier (boom gate) to be installed for years, but it was decided such an installation would obstruct entrance to a village for foot traffic.

The Railway Police will work with the Department of Rail Transport and the State Railway of Thailand to introduce measures aimed at preventing future accidents. The Department of Transportation is also meeting with relevant parties to discuss the village entrance and to come up with measures to prevent further accidents.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    TS

    October 13, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    Hey dingledongs: this might be a stupid idea but what about installing and then MAINTAINING lights and closing gate barriers at ALL train crossings? Might take awhile but worth a shot. This method has actually been succesfull in many countries

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Crime

Police arrest 13 illegal Cambodian migrants in Sa Kaeo border province

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 27, 2020

By

Police arrest 13 illegal Cambodian migrants in Sa Kaeo border province | The Thaiger

Police have arrested 13 illegal Cambodian migrants in the Sa Kaeo border province after a patrol team spotted some of them at 2am in the morning. The Burapha Task Force spotted 5 of the migrants in Ban Nong Phai village of Ta Phraya sub district after stopping a grey Toyota Fortuner that was registered in Bangkok.

According to police, the vehicle’s Thai driver said he would send the migrants to Nonthaburi, Bangkok and Nakhon Nayok amongst other provinces.The migrants reportedly told police they paid 3,000 baht for an alleged human trafficker to transport them into Thailand. Officials say they sent the arrested migrants to the Ta Phraya police station to be prosecuted, but there was no word on whether the Thai driver would be charged as well.

Such a crackdown on illegal migrant arrests have come after Thailand has been trying to seal its bordersto prevent the spread of Covid after neighbouring countries, such as Myanmar, have seen a recent spike in cases. Just over 2 weeks ago, Thai authorities arrested 23 Cambodian migrants after they were found in a forest after allegedly crossing the border.

SOURCE:Pattaya Mail

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Drugs

Police find 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in abandoned warehouse

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

3 weeks ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

Police find 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in abandoned warehouse | The Thaiger

Police say they have found about 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) at an abandoned warehouse in Chon Buri province, east of Bangkok. The drugs were found in black plastic bags in the undergrowth around the warehouse at Moo 4 village in tambon Nong Pla Lai of Bang Lamung district. Officers say they were conducting a routine crime prevention check when they made the discovery which led to them blocking off the area.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Weather

‘Noul’ weakens as it pushes through Central Thailand today

The Thaiger

Published

3 weeks ago

on

September 19, 2020

By

&#8216;Noul&#8217; weakens as it pushes through Central Thailand today | The Thaiger
PHOTO: tna.mcot.net

The remnants of Tropical Storm Noul are now situated over Central Thailand after passing over Vietnam’s central coast yesterday morning and then into Laos and north eastern Thailand last night with some high winds and rain preceding the eye of the storm.

Provincial officials warned of flash floods and landslides in northern provinces ahead of the storm. The depression, now continuing to weaken, continue to head westwards through Thailand today. The PM this morning asked officials to be “efficient” in attending to any emergency requests.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre this morning reported that ‘Noul’ made landfall on the Vietnamese central coast, just north of Hue, in the early hours of September 18 (Friday, Thai time) and begun to track inland as it slowly started to dissipate and lose strength, whilst dropping heavy rain in its path.

'Noul' weakens as it pushes through Central Thailand today | News by The Thaiger

Thailand’s meteorological department is still warning those in its path to stay on “high alert” this weekend.

“People were strongly advised to stay indoors and avoid sheltering under unstable structures due to strong winds.”

Rain has been heavy ahead of the storm, especially in the north east and eastern regions, with rain expected in many part of the country today. The tropical depression is also dragging moist air from the Indian Ocean, intensifying the south west monsoon and increasing rain in Thailand’s south.

Bangkok’s forecast today is for the rain to continue. Heavier rain is expected in central and western Thailand, and parts of the north.

'Noul' weakens as it pushes through Central Thailand today | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Land bridge project, &#8220;Thai Bridge&#8221;, Chaing Mai black widow | October 12 | The Thaiger
Thailand21 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Land bridge project, “Thai Bridge”, Chaing Mai black widow | October 12

Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World&#8217;s #6 | October 9 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9

Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts5 days ago

Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8

Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand6 days ago

Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7

Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand7 days ago

Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6

Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket &#8220;in a coma&#8221;| September 22 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending