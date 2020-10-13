Road deaths
Barriers to be installed at train crossings nationwide in wake of Chachoengsao tragedy – VIDEO
Following a major collision between a train and a bus in the eastern province of Chachoengsao on Sunday, officials plan to review and install barriers at train crossings around the country. 18 people died and 44 were injured when a freight train collided with a chartered bus near Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station. It’s understood the bus passengers were on their way to a merit-making ceremony for the end of Buddhist Lent.
Warning: GRAPHIC CONTENT
A spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, Yingyot Thepchamnon, has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and injured, as he instructed the Deputy Chief of Police for Chachoengsao province to launch a civil case investigation on behalf of the victims.
According to a Pattaya News report, visibility at the crossing where the accident occurred is poor, due to hilly terrain, in addition to trees and vines, obscured the view. It's understood local officials have been asking for a train barrier (boom gate) to be installed for years, but it was decided such an installation would obstruct entrance to a village for foot traffic.
The Railway Police will work with the Department of Rail Transport and the State Railway of Thailand to introduce measures aimed at preventing future accidents. The Department of Transportation is also meeting with relevant parties to discuss the village entrance and to come up with measures to prevent further accidents.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Crime
Police arrest 13 illegal Cambodian migrants in Sa Kaeo border province
According to police, the vehicle's Thai driver said he would send the migrants to Nonthaburi, Bangkok and Nakhon Nayok amongst other provinces.The migrants reportedly told police they paid 3,000 baht for an alleged human trafficker to transport them into Thailand. Officials say they sent the arrested migrants to the Ta Phraya police station to be prosecuted, but there was no word on whether the Thai driver would be charged as well.
Such a crackdown on illegal migrant arrests have come after Thailand has been trying to seal its bordersto prevent the spread of Covid after neighbouring countries, such as Myanmar, have seen a recent spike in cases. Just over 2 weeks ago, Thai authorities arrested 23 Cambodian migrants after they were found in a forest after allegedly crossing the border.
Drugs
Police find 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in abandoned warehouse
Police say they have found about 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) at an abandoned warehouse in Chon Buri province, east of Bangkok. The drugs were found in black plastic bags in the undergrowth around the warehouse at Moo 4 village in tambon Nong Pla Lai of Bang Lamung district. Officers say they were conducting a routine crime prevention check when they made the discovery which led to them blocking off the area.
Weather
‘Noul’ weakens as it pushes through Central Thailand today
The remnants of Tropical Storm Noul are now situated over Central Thailand after passing over Vietnam’s central coast yesterday morning and then into Laos and north eastern Thailand last night with some high winds and rain preceding the eye of the storm.
Provincial officials warned of flash floods and landslides in northern provinces ahead of the storm. The depression, now continuing to weaken, continue to head westwards through Thailand today. The PM this morning asked officials to be “efficient” in attending to any emergency requests.
The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre this morning reported that ‘Noul’ made landfall on the Vietnamese central coast, just north of Hue, in the early hours of September 18 (Friday, Thai time) and begun to track inland as it slowly started to dissipate and lose strength, whilst dropping heavy rain in its path.
Thailand’s meteorological department is still warning those in its path to stay on “high alert” this weekend.
“People were strongly advised to stay indoors and avoid sheltering under unstable structures due to strong winds.”
Rain has been heavy ahead of the storm, especially in the north east and eastern regions, with rain expected in many part of the country today. The tropical depression is also dragging moist air from the Indian Ocean, intensifying the south west monsoon and increasing rain in Thailand’s south.
Bangkok’s forecast today is for the rain to continue. Heavier rain is expected in central and western Thailand, and parts of the north.
TS
October 13, 2020 at 12:21 pm
Hey dingledongs: this might be a stupid idea but what about installing and then MAINTAINING lights and closing gate barriers at ALL train crossings? Might take awhile but worth a shot. This method has actually been succesfull in many countries