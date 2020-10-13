Barriers to be installed at train crossings nationwide in wake of Chachoengsao tragedy – VIDEO

Following a major collision between a train and a bus in the eastern province of Chachoengsao on Sunday, officials plan to review and install barriers at train crossings around the country. 18 people died and 44 were injured when a freight train collided with a chartered bus near Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station. It’s understood the bus passengers were on their way to a merit-making ceremony for the end of Buddhist Lent.

Warning: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, Yingyot Thepchamnon, has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and injured, as he instructed the Deputy Chief of Police for Chachoengsao province to launch a civil case investigation on behalf of the victims.

According to a Pattaya News report, visibility at the crossing where the accident occurred is poor, due to hilly terrain, in addition to trees and vines, obscured the view. It’s understood local officials have been asking for a train barrier (boom gate) to be installed for years, but it was decided such an installation would obstruct entrance to a village for foot traffic.

The Railway Police will work with the Department of Rail Transport and the State Railway of Thailand to introduce measures aimed at preventing future accidents. The Department of Transportation is also meeting with relevant parties to discuss the village entrance and to come up with measures to prevent further accidents.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News