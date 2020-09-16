3 local government officials killed in head on collision | The Thaiger

image
3 local government officials killed in head on collision

PHOTO: khaoayutthaya
2 local village chiefs and a local secretary were killed in a head on collision in Ayutthaya last night when their car swerved across the road and collided with an oncoming 18 wheel lorry, police say. The local government officials were on their way home from a friend’s birthday party in the Nakhon Luang district.

The 3 men served in the Uthai district. 38 year old Sarawut Sangprapai was the Moo 9 village chief in tambon Uthai. 42 year old Pinyo Sirisilp was the Moo 10 village chief in tambon Uthai. 53 year old Preecha Thongchart was the secretary of Khanham Tambon Administrative Organisation. Sarawut and Pinyo died at the scene. Preecha died on the way to the hospital.

The truck driver, 49 year old Boonchuay Suchitjun, says the car swerved across the centre line and collided the lorry head on.

Nakhon Luang police investigator Charoenchai Pothisarat says the incident happened around 9:30pm at Nakhon Luang Tha Rua road in tambon Bang Rakam. Police are still investigating.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand.

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

