3 local government officials killed in head on collision | The Thaiger

Road deaths
3 local government officials killed in head on collision
2 local village chiefs and a local secretary were killed in a head on collision in Ayutthaya last night when their car swerved across the road and collided with an oncoming 18 wheel lorry, police say. The local government officials were on their way home from a friend’s birthday party in the Nakhon Luang district.
The 3 men served in the Uthai district. 38 year old Sarawut Sangprapai was the Moo 9 village chief in tambon Uthai. 42 year old Pinyo Sirisilp was the Moo 10 village chief in tambon Uthai. 53 year old Preecha Thongchart was the secretary of Khanham Tambon Administrative Organisation. Sarawut and Pinyo died at the scene. Preecha died on the way to the hospital.
The truck driver, 49 year old Boonchuay Suchitjun, says the car swerved across the centre line and collided the lorry head on.
Nakhon Luang police investigator Charoenchai Pothisarat says the incident happened around 9:30pm at Nakhon Luang Tha Rua road in tambon Bang Rakam. Police are still investigating.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Central Thailand
Snake bites teenager using the toilet
An 18 year old university student in Nonthaburi, just west of Bangkok, was bitten by a python while using the toilet. The 1 metre long python was in the toilet bowl when it bit the student’s penis, splattering blood all over the wall and toilet seat. Luckily the student is okay and only needed 3 stitches (which begs the question, what was worse, the bite or the stitches?!). The student’s mother says she’s confused as to why the snake was in the toilet in the first place, adding that the town house is not in a rural area. The snake […]
Central Thailand
Woman held on suspicion of murdering disabled father
Police in the central province of Lopburi have apprehended a woman they suspect is responsible for murdering her disabled father. The arrest comes after the 63 year old man’s body was found by the side of the road, not far from his home. Officers believe his daughter had help from a friend and speculated that substance abuse may have led to the man’s murder. A report in Nation Thailand says the man’s body was found in the sub-district of Sabot, about 700 metres from his home. Officers say the victim’s skull, ribs, and shoulders had all sustained severe injuries, and […]
Crime
Chinese nationals caught crossing the border
Border patrol officers arrested 6 Chinese nationals who allegedly crossed the Thai-Myanmar border this morning. The arrests follow a series of busts driven by Thailand’s heightened border patrol, a measure aimed at preventing the return of the coronavirus after Myanmar reported a spike in cases. The migrants had waded through the Moei River, which separates Thailand and Myanmar, and were picked up by a Thai van driver. Police searched the van at a checkpoint in Tak. They say the migrants came from the nearby town Myawaddy in Myanmar. The men and a woman, ages 24 to 33, were charged with […]
Trending
