3 local government officials killed in head on collision | The Thaiger

2 local village chiefs and a local secretary were killed in a head on collision in Ayutthaya last night when their car swerved across the road and collided with an oncoming 18 wheel lorry, police say. The local government officials were on their way home from a friend’s birthday party in the Nakhon Luang district.

The 3 men served in the Uthai district. 38 year old Sarawut Sangprapai was the Moo 9 village chief in tambon Uthai. 42 year old Pinyo Sirisilp was the Moo 10 village chief in tambon Uthai. 53 year old Preecha Thongchart was the secretary of Khanham Tambon Administrative Organisation. Sarawut and Pinyo died at the scene. Preecha died on the way to the hospital.

The truck driver, 49 year old Boonchuay Suchitjun, says the car swerved across the centre line and collided the lorry head on.

Nakhon Luang police investigator Charoenchai Pothisarat says the incident happened around 9:30pm at Nakhon Luang Tha Rua road in tambon Bang Rakam. Police are still investigating.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

